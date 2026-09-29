Asian Games LIVE Updates, Day 11: Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan Reach Archery Quarterfinals

Asian Games LIVE Updates, Day 11 (September 29): Check real-time updates of India at the Asiad at Aichi-Nagoya, Japan on September 29. India will compete across archery, shooting, athletics, tennis, cycling, sailing, volleyball and more

India's Dhiraj Bommadevara in action during the recurve archery mixed team semi-final at Paris Olympic Games 2024.

India's Dhiraj Bommadevara in action during the recurve archery mixed team semi-final at Paris Olympic Games 2024. Photo: AP

Asian Games LIVE Updates, Day 11 (September 29): Welcome to the live coverage of India's Day 11 at the Asian Games 2026. India faces a power-packed day at the Asian Games 2026, featuring medal contenders across multiple disciplines. Action kicks off before dawn with Kishore Kumar Anbarasu in the men’s shortboard surfing quarterfinal. Shooting takes center stage early with the trap men’s and women’s team and individual qualification finals, alongside recurve archery eliminations featuring Dhiraj Bommadevara and track cycling. The morning session features squash, kurash, canoe slalom, sailing, sports climbing, and marquee tennis matches with Sumit Nagal. Boxers Parveen, Ankush, and Narender headline the late-morning window, stepping into their respective semifinal bouts with guaranteed medals on the line. The afternoon session belongs entirely to athletics, featuring high-stakes finals like the men’s pole vault, women’s high jump, and hammer throw. Middle and long-distance runners take over the track later, highlighted by Gulveer Singh and Avinash Mukuno Sable in the men’s 5000m final, before the day concludes with the sprint relay medal showdowns.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Sept 2026, 06:47:13 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: India Schedule, September 29 6:38 a.m. onwards: Track Cycling — Rojit Singh, David Beckham, Ronaldo Singh and Jemsh Singh in men's team sprint qualification, heats and medal races. 7:00 a.m. onwards: Canoe Slalom — Hitesh Kewat and Pradhyumna Singh Rathod in men's kayak single heats; Pallavi Jagtap and Rina Sen in women's canoe single heats; Shikha Chouhan in women's kayak single heats. 7:12 a.m. onwards: Track Cycling — Harshita Jakhar, Pooja Danole, Meenakshi and Swosti Singh in women's team pursuit. 9:45 a.m.: Archery — Kirti and Kumkum Mohod in women's recurve Round of 32 and Round of 16. 10:00 a.m.: Sailing — Vishnu Saravanan in men's dinghy qualification series Race 3. 10:00 a.m.: Tennis — Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Gunawan Trismuwantara in men's singles second round. 10:15 a.m.: Boxing — Parveen vs Li Shu of China in women's 65kg semifinal. 10:30 a.m.: Shooting — Neeru, Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat in women's trap individual final, if they qualify. 11:00 a.m.: Boxing — Ankush Panghal vs Fazliddin Erkinboev of Uzbekistan in men's 80kg semifinal. 11:30 a.m.: Boxing — Narender vs Aibek Oralbay of Kazakhstan in men's 90+kg semifinal. 12:00 p.m.: Shooting — Shapath Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai and Ahvar Rizvi in men's trap individual final, if they qualify. Not before 12:30 p.m.: Tennis — Sumit Nagal vs Hong Seongchan of South Korea in men's singles second round. Not before 12:30 p.m.: Tennis — Yuki Bhambri-Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Denis Yevseyev-Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan in men's doubles second round. 12:30 p.m.: Volleyball — India vs Qatar in men's Pool C group match. Not before 12:30 p.m.: Tennis — Anirudh Chandrasekar-N Sriram Balaji vs Abhishek Bastola-Pradip Khadka of Nepal in men's doubles second round. 2:50 p.m.: Athletics — Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar in men's pole vault final. Not before 3:30 p.m.: Tennis — Ankita Raina-N Sriram Balaji vs Eudice Chong-Kairan Thompson of Hong Kong in mixed doubles first round. 3:35 p.m.: Athletics — Pooja and Supriya Basavaraju in women's high jump final. 4:05 p.m.: Athletics — Anushka Yadav and Tanya Chaudhary in women's hammer throw final. 4:20 p.m.: Athletics — Pooja in women's 800m final. 4:35 p.m.: Athletics — Mohammed Afsal in men's 800m final. 4:45 p.m.: Athletics — Gulveer Singh and Avinash Sable in men's 5000m final. 5:18 p.m.: Athletics — India in 4x100m mixed relay final. 5:35 p.m.: Athletics — India in women's 4x400m relay final. 5:47 p.m.: Athletics — India in men's 4x400m relay final.

29 Sept 2026, 07:48:07 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Squash - India Lead Iran 2-0 As Joshna Chinappa Eyes Clean Sweep India are 2-0 up against Iran in the women's team squash encounter. Tanvi Khanna put the team ahead after Narges Soltani retired injured in the second game, with Tanvi leading 11-5, 3-0. Anahat Singh then followed up her individual silver with an 11-5, 11-4, 11-7 win over Fereshteh Eghtedari. Joshna Chinappa, a mixed doubles bronze medallist, is now on court against Najmeh and leads 2-0 after winning 11-1, 11-3, with India just one game away from sealing the tie.

29 Sept 2026, 07:40:34 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Track Cycling | Women’s Team Sprint India’s Celestina, Sarita Kumari and Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka finished sixth in the women’s team sprint qualification with a time of 50.414 seconds, trailing leaders China by 3.742 seconds. The qualifying round determines the seeding for the next stage, with the sixth-placed team set to face the fourth-placed side. India will therefore take on Chinese Taipei in Heat 1 at 11:30 a.m. today.

29 Sept 2026, 06:53:33 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: Archery - Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan Reach Recurve Quarterfinals India have two archers through to the men's recurve individual quarterfinals, with Dhiraj Bommadevara beating Chinese Taipei's Cheng Hsiang-Hui 6-2, while Neeraj Chauhan pulled off a big 6-4 win over South Korea's multiple Olympic medallist Kim Je Deok. Dhiraj will face Uzbekistan's Amirkon Sadikov, while Neeraj takes on Bhutan's Dorji Lam in the quarterfinals.

29 Sept 2026, 06:49:24 am IST Asian Games 2026 LIVE Updates, Day 11: India Schedule, September 29 - Sport-wise ARCHERY 5:30 a.m. — Recurve Men's Individual 1/16 Elimination: Dhiraj Bommadevara vs TBC; Neeraj Chauhan vs Riau Ega Agata Salsabilla (Indonesia)

6:10 a.m. — Recurve Men's Individual 1/8 Elimination: Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan (subject to qualification)

9:45 a.m. — Recurve Women's Individual 1/16 Elimination: Kirti vs Phuong Thao Hoang (Vietnam); Kumkum Mohod vs Urantungalag Bishindee (Mongolia)

10:25 a.m. — Recurve Women's Individual 1/8 Elimination: Kirti, Kumkum Mohod (subject to qualification) ATHLETICS 2:50 p.m. — Men's Pole Vault Final: Dev Meena, Kuldeep Kumar

3:35 p.m. — Women's High Jump Final: Pooja Singh, Supriya Basavaraju

4:05 p.m. — Women's Hammer Throw Final: Tanya Chaudhary, Anushka Yadav

4:20 p.m. — Women's 800m Final: Pooja

4:35 p.m. — Men's 800m Final: Mohammed Afsal

4:45 p.m. — Men's 5000m Final: Avinash Sable, Gulveer Singh

5:18 p.m. — 4x100m Mixed Relay Final: India

5:35 p.m. — Women's 4x400m Relay Final: India

5:47 p.m. — Men's 4x400m Relay Final: India BOXING 10:15 a.m. — Women's 65kg Semifinal: Parveen Hooda vs Li Shu (China)

11:00 a.m. — Men's 80kg Semifinal: Ankush Panghal vs Fazliddin Erkinboev (Uzbekistan)

11:30 a.m. — Men's +90kg Semifinal: Narender Berwal vs Aibek Oralbay (Kazakhstan) CANOE SLALOM 7:00 a.m. — Men's Kayak Single Heats: Pradhyumna Singh Rathod, Hitesh Kewat

7:50 a.m. — Women's Canoe Single Heats: Pallavi Jagtap, Rina Sen

8:47 a.m. — Women's Kayak Single Heats: Shikha Chouhan KURASH 6:24 a.m. — Men's -66kg Round of 16: Vipin Kumar vs TBC

8:00 a.m. onwards — Men's -66kg Quarterfinals: Vipin Kumar (subject to qualification)

10:50 a.m. onwards — Men's -66kg Semifinals: Vipin Kumar (subject to qualification)

11:45 a.m. — Men's -66kg Final: Vipin Kumar (subject to qualification) CYCLING TRACK 6:30 a.m. — Women's Team Sprint Qualifying: Celestina, Sarita Kumari, Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka

6:48 a.m. — Men's Team Sprint Qualifying: Rojit Singh Yanglem, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam

7:12 a.m. — Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying: Harshita Jakhar, Swasti Singh, Meenakshi, Pooja Baban Danole

11:30 a.m. onwards — Women's Team Sprint First Round Heats: India (subject to qualification)

11:42 a.m. onwards — Men's Team Sprint First Round Heats: India (subject to qualification)

11:54 a.m. onwards — Women's Team Pursuit First Round: India (subject to qualification)

12:43 p.m. onwards — Women's Team Sprint Medal Races: India (subject to qualification)

12:49 p.m. onwards — Men's Team Sprint Medal Races: India (subject to qualification) SAILING 7:30 a.m. — Youth Mixed Dinghy Opening Series: Shraddha Verma, Ravindra Kumar Sharma

7:30 a.m. — Men's Skiff Opening Series: Manu Francis, Prince Noble

7:35 a.m. — Women's Skiff Opening Series: Harshita Tomar, Shital Verma

7:40 a.m. — Girls' Dinghy Opening Series: Mahi Verma

10:00 a.m. — Men's Dinghy Qualification Series: Vishnu Saravanan

10:10 a.m. — Women's Dinghy Qualification Series: Nethra Kumanan

10:40 a.m. — Women's Windsurfing Opening Series: Katya Ida Coelho SHOOTING 6:30 a.m. — Trap Men's Individual Qualification & Team Final Day 3: Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai, Shapath Bharadwaj

6:30 a.m. — Trap Women's Individual Qualification & Team Final Day 3: Maneesha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat, Neeru

10:30 a.m. — Trap Women's Individual Final: Maneesha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat, Neeru (subject to qualification)

12:00 p.m. — Trap Men's Individual Final: Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai, Shapath Bharadwaj (subject to qualification) SPORT CLIMBING 9:00 a.m. — Women's Speed 4 Qualification: Joga Purty SURFING 4:54 a.m. — Men's Shortboard Quarterfinal: Kishore Kumar Anbarasu vs Toby Espejon (Philippines)

7:14 a.m. onwards — Men's Shortboard Semifinals: Kishore Kumar Anbarasu (subject to qualification)

9:26 a.m. — Men's Shortboard Bronze Medal Match: Kishore Kumar Anbarasu (subject to qualification)

10:35 a.m. — Men's Shortboard Gold Medal Match: Kishore Kumar Anbarasu (subject to qualification) TENNIS 10:00 a.m. — Men's Singles Second Round: Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Gunawan Trismuwantara (Indonesia)

Not before 12:30 p.m. — Men's Singles Second Round: Sumit Nagal vs Seongchan Hong (South Korea)

Not before 12:30 p.m. — Men's Doubles Second Round: Anirudh Chandrasekar / Balaji Narayanaswamy vs Abhishek Bastola / Pradip Khadka (Nepal)

Not before 12:30 p.m. — Men's Doubles Second Round: Yuki Bhambri / Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Denis Yevseyev / Beibit Zhukayev (Kazakhstan)

Not before 3:30 p.m. — Mixed Doubles First Round: Ankita Raina / Balaji Narayanaswamy vs Eudice Chong / Kairan Thompson (Hong Kong) VOLLEYBALL 12:30 p.m. — Men's Team, Pool C: India vs Qatar SQUASH 6:30 a.m. — Women's Team, Pool C: India vs Iran