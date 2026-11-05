Douglas Allen Reviews Ramachandra Guha’s ‘Arguments with Gandhi’

Similarly, Guha offers valuable presentations of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Gandhi, and Ambedkar versus Gandhi relations and legacies. To achieve desired effects, he oversimplifies, and omits complexities and contradictions, in presenting clear binary contrasts of untouchable/Dalit Ambedkar versus Gandhi, focusing on caste, and sometimes relating this to other topics. In furthering his project, Guha abstracts from contextual complexities, focusing on Ambedkar-Gandhi differences and ignoring similarities. This has many positive results. Guha is then able to focus on the radical (not bourgeois, liberal, Constitutional, Cabinet Minister) Ambedkar of ‘The Annihilation of Caste’, how Ambedkar is later embraced and glorified, and recent decades of militant Ambedkarites and other Dalits who hate Gandhi. Once again, this leaves Guha and his readers with openings for unanswered questions, timely issues and ongoing reflections. For example, are past and current Ambedkar-Gandhi relations much more complex, diverse, contradictory, meaningful and creative, going beyond Guha’s minimal proposal of a very weak synthesis? Has Guha left us with significant room to reimagine and reapply Ambedkar-Gandhi dialectical relations with regard to caste, violence and non-violence, socialism, capitalism, the state, religion, culture, environmentalism, multi-dimensional sustainability, and other pressing contemporary topics?