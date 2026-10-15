‘50% Kaam Aasaan Ho Jaata Tha’: Forgotten India Spinner Reveals How MS Dhoni Shaped His Career

Yuzvendra Chahal reveals how MS Dhoni made bowling easier for him and Kuldeep Yadav
Chahal recalls Dhoni's advice during his five-wicket haul against South Africa in Centurion in 2018
Chahal admits Dhoni's retirement affected the spinners but says the former captain had prepared them well
Former India captain MS Dhoni's contribution to Indian cricket extended far beyond his batting and leadership. His ability to read the game from behind the stumps made him an invaluable guide for India's bowlers, particularly wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.
Chahal recently reflected on Dhoni's influence during a podcast with former India opener Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel, recalling how the legendary wicketkeeper helped them understand match situations and plan dismissals.
The leg-spinner also shared a memorable incident from India's 2018 tour of South Africa, when Dhoni's advice played a crucial role in his five-wicket haul.
'50% of Our Work Was Done by Dhoni': Chahal on India's Former Captain
Chahal explained that MS Dhoni's experience and observations from behind the stumps often made life significantly easier for him and Kuldeep.
"50% mera or Kuldeep ka kaam asaan hi hojaata tha, kyunki ek toh wo picche se dekh rahe ki wicket kaisa chl rha hai with experience, piche se bol rahe ki stump pe hi rakhna zyada krne ki zarurat nahi hai, waise hi out ho jaate the batters."
The spinner highlighted how Dhoni would assess the pitch, study the batter's movements and suggest simple adjustments rather than asking the bowlers to overcomplicate their plans. His advice often helped them remain patient and trust their natural abilities.
Chahal's remarks underline why Dhoni was considered an on-field coach for India's bowling unit. His understanding of batters, match situations and bowling strategies proved particularly valuable during the period when Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav emerged as India's preferred spin combination in limited-overs cricket.
Chahal Recalls Dhoni's Advice During His Five-Wicket Haul in Centurion
Chahal also revisited India's second ODI against South Africa in Centurion in February 2018, when he claimed figures of 5/22. Recalling JP Duminy's dismissal, the leg-spinner explained how Dhoni advised him to keep bowling at the stumps and vary his pace.
"jab maine centurion me 2018 me five wickets liya tha, tab JP Duminy batting kar rahe the toh unhone (Dhoni) bol diya tha ki yuzi stump pe hi rakhiyo, pace apne hisaab se change krta rahiyo, wo dusri teesri ball me sweep maarne maine ball dhire dala or wo lbw out ho gaye."
Chahal added, "toh unka bht yogdaan h wo on-field coach the hamare bowling."
India won that match by nine wickets after bowling South Africa out for 118, with Kuldeep Yadav also taking three wickets.
Chahal Admits Dhoni's Retirement Made a Difference
Asked by Chopra how Dhoni's retirement affected him and Kuldeep, Chahal acknowledged that his absence was felt. However, the former captain had already prepared the young spinners to make their own decisions.
"Umhone hame mature bna diya tha ki hame pta h kya krna h but han definitely fark toh pda hi tha but unhone mujhe or Kuldeep ko prepare kr diya tha."
Chahal's reflection captures Dhoni's lasting influence: he did not merely guide bowlers through individual overs but helped them develop the confidence and maturity to handle pressure independently.