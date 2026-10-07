‘He Broke His Word’: Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Silence On Jorge Jesus Fallout, Makes Retirement Stand Clear

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed his version of the fallout with Portugal manager Jorge Jesus, accusing him of breaking promises over his role in the team
Ronaldo admitted leaving Portugal’s camp but said he accepts any punishment and does not want the federation to reduce the sanction
The 41-year-old confirmed he has no plans to retire from international football and remains available for Portugal after serving his suspension
Cristiano Ronaldo has finally broken his silence on the controversy that saw him leave Portugal's training camp, offering his own detailed account of the events that led to his abrupt departure.
In a lengthy first-person statement, Ronaldo explained that his international future had already been uncertain after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He revealed that he had prepared a farewell letter before being persuaded by the Portuguese Football Federation to continue playing for the national team.
“As promised, I have decided to give a direct, first-person account of the circumstances surrounding the final stage of my time with the national team. After the 2026 World Cup, I prepared a letter to the Portuguese people, which I still have, containing the words I want to share with them when I leave our team for good. After the tournament, on the flight home from the United States, the federation president asked me, and insisted, that I reconsider my decision to leave because the Portuguese Football Federation wanted me to stay,” Ronaldo said in his 1740-word statement, shared on Instagram.
“Immediately afterwards, he asked for my opinion on the current national team coach, whom he was considering alongside other candidates whose names he did not disclose. I told the federation president that, in my opinion, it would be the right decision. So, on the day the current coach was unveiled, I was truly pleased with the choice. It was the right decision, as the results have shown,” he added.
Ronaldo Says Jorge Jesus Had A Plan For Him
Ronaldo then detailed his first meeting with new Portugal manager Jorge Jesus. According to the Al Nassr star, the coach initially made it clear that he remained an important part of his plans and even outlined how his workload would be managed.
“A few days later, I received my first call from the new national team coach, who told me he wanted to meet me in person. I agreed, and we arranged to meet at the end of my vacation. We met at the Cidade do Futebol, where my club was holding its preseason training. That day, the coach told me he was counting on me and that my presence was essential to his project. He outlined a plan for my involvement there and then. He told me I would play the first and last games and that, for fitness reasons, he would always make three or four substitutions per game,” stated Ronaldo.
“At that point, he suggested that I not travel with the national team to Norway and Denmark. He proposed that I play the first game and stay in Portugal, then rejoin the team before the game at the Estadio do Dragao. I rejected the offer immediately. It seemed obvious to me that I could not accept it. Not playing the games abroad did not mean I would stop being our team’s captain. Having the privilege of staying in Portugal would not set a good example. In the end, the coach agreed with my assessment,” he added.
That arrangement, however, changed when Ronaldo was asked to play against Norway. He said he agreed to the request and expected to feature for around 30 minutes. Instead, he warmed up without being brought onto the pitch.
“Everyone knows the rest. I warmed up from halftime onwards, watched the minutes tick by and wasn't called on. The manager had broken his word to me,” said the striker.
“It was the second time he had broken his word to me. I decided to leave the training camp without waiting for any further broken promises,” said CR7.
Ronaldo Accepts Punishment For Walking Out
Ronaldo also acknowledged that his decision to leave the camp had consequences. He apologised for failing to acknowledge supporters after the Norway match and accepted that, as Portugal captain, his actions carried greater weight.
"The Portuguese Football Federation must assess the consequences of my actions and punish me for them. I believe the punishment should not be reduced," Ronaldo said.
“I have already apologised, but I know that actions have consequences. If I am physically fit, playing for my club and, hopefully, scoring goals, after serving the suspension that will be imposed on me, I will be available, as I always have been, to compete and win with our national team. This, believe me, is the absolute truth,” he added.
No International Retirement Yet
Ronaldo's statement also cleared up one of the biggest questions surrounding the controversy: whether his decision to leave the Portugal camp represented the beginning of the end of his international career.
It does not.
The 41-year-old has made it clear that he remains available for Portugal once any disciplinary punishment is served, provided he continues to be fit and performing for Al Nassr. His account therefore turns the controversy into something far more complicated than a simple retirement story.
Ronaldo's version of events also directly challenges the narrative surrounding his relationship with Jorge Jesus. The Portugal manager has previously denied that he had made an agreement with Ronaldo, while leaving the door open for the captain's return.