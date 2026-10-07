‘He Broke His Word’: Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Silence On Jorge Jesus Fallout, Makes Retirement Stand Clear

“A few days later, I received my first call from the new national team coach, who told me he wanted to meet me in person. I agreed, and we arranged to meet at the end of my vacation. We met at the Cidade do Futebol, where my club was holding its preseason training. That day, the coach told me he was counting on me and that my presence was essential to his project. He outlined a plan for my involvement there and then. He told me I would play the first and last games and that, for fitness reasons, he would always make three or four substitutions per game,” stated Ronaldo.