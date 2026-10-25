Nepal Cricket’s Big Leap: NPL Season 3 Brings DRS, ICC Recognition And Global T20 Stars

Nepal Premier League Season 3 runs from October 26 to November 21, 2026, with ICC recognition granting official T20 status to matches for the first time
DRS makes its debut in Nepal's domestic cricket, alongside improved stadium facilities and expanded overseas player quotas
Global T20 stars, including David Warner, Andre Russell and Shakib Al Hasan, headline a tournament aimed at boosting Nepal cricket's international profile
The third season of the Nepal Premier League (NPL) will run from October 26 to November 21, 2026, at the TU International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. The tournament marks a major step forward for Nepal cricket, introducing the Decision Review System (DRS), official T20 status and a roster featuring several international stars.
The International Cricket Council's (ICC) recognition means performances in Season 3 will count towards players' official T20 career statistics, unlike the first two editions. The introduction of DRS across the tournament also marks the first time the technology will be used in Nepal's domestic cricket.
From Domestic Grounds To International Recognition
Cricket has a history spanning more than a century in Nepal, dating back to the Rana era. An early technological milestone came on June 12, 2009, when a third umpire and walkie-talkies were used during the final of the Springwood T20 Cricket Tournament at the TU Ground.
The NPL, launched in 2024, has also evolved rapidly. In its first season, spectators watched from open dirt and grass embankments, with some climbing nearby trees.
By the second edition in 2025, the venue had a 10,000-seat stand and floodlights. Lumbini Lions won the title, defeating Sudurpaschim Royals in the final for the Royals' second consecutive runners-up finish.
The ICC's recognition is expected to make the league more attractive to active international cricketers, while giving Nepali players opportunities to compete alongside established professionals.
DRS And Other Changes In NPL 2026
The Decision Review System will allow teams to challenge certain umpiring decisions using ball tracking, edge detection and video replays. Reviews will cover incidents including leg-before-wicket decisions, run-outs, stumpings and front-foot no-balls.
Each team will be allowed two reviews per innings.
The tournament has also expanded its overseas recruitment allowance, with franchises permitted to register six to eight foreign players.
However, the playing XI can include a maximum of four overseas players and must feature at least one player from an ICC Associate Member nation.
David Warner, Andre Russell Among International Stars
The third season features several prominent names from the global T20 circuit. Former Australia captain David Warner will represent Kathmandu Gorkhas, West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell has joined Biratnagar Kings, and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan will play for Pokhara Avengers.
Janakpur Bolts have signed England's Moeen Ali and New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham, while South Africa's David Miller has joined Karnali Yaks. Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is also expected to work as an analyst for official broadcaster Himalaya Sports.
Their presence could raise the league's international profile and provide Nepal's domestic players with valuable exposure to experienced professionals.
Stadium Upgrades And Nepal's Growing Cricket Calendar
The TU International Cricket Ground has received further upgrades, including additional seating, a covered stand, an LED scoreboard, digital perimeter boards, improved player facilities and a media centre.
Nepal's international calendar is also expanding. India A are scheduled to play three T20 matches in Kirtipur on December 9, 11 and 13.
Kathmandu will host 15 matches of the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup in January and February, while the country is also set to host a Cricket World Cup qualifying play-off tournament in December.
What NPL Season 3 Means For Nepal Cricket
The combination of ICC recognition, DRS, international players and improved infrastructure signals progress for Nepal's domestic game.
Official T20 status will give players recognised career statistics, while the league could become a stronger platform for developing local talent and attracting international attention.
Running from October 26 to November 21, the third season will test whether these developments can translate into sustained growth for Nepal cricket.