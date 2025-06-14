'Bunny Hop' Catches To Be Outlawed As MCC Rewrites Boundary Law – Check Here!

However, following recommendations from the ICC cricket committee, the MCC has acknowledged that these “bunny hop” catches, while technically legal, feel out of step with the spirit of the game. Referring specifically to Neser’s 2023 catch — where he palmed the ball mid-air twice outside the boundary before regrounding to complete the play — the MCC said, “While it fulfilled the law, it felt like the fielder had — quite literally — gone too far.”