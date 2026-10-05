FBI Director Kash Patel Gets Engaged To Country Singer Alexis Wilkins

FBI Director Kash Patel, 46, is engaged to country singer and political commentator Alexis Wilkins, 27.
Wilkins announced the engagement by sharing a photograph with Patel and displaying her engagement ring.
The couple have reportedly been together since at least 2023, with Wilkins increasingly appearing alongside Patel at public and political events.
FBI Director Kash Patel is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, country singer and political commentator Alexis Wilkins, with the couple announcing the news on social media.
Wilkins, 27, shared a black-and-white photograph of herself with Patel, 46, showing off her engagement ring. She captioned the post on X, “Went and got the law involved”, in an apparent reference to Patel’s position as head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Patel later reposted the announcement.
The couple have been together for several years and have increasingly appeared together at public events. Wilkins was present when Patel was sworn in as FBI director in February 2025. People reported that the pair have been linked since at least 2023 and that they first met at a friend’s house in Nashville.
Who Is Alexis Wilkins?
Wilkins is a country singer and political commentator who has built a public profile in conservative political circles alongside her music career.
She released her debut EP, Grit, in 2023 and has performed at political events associated with the conservative movement. She has also appeared at events involving President Donald Trump and other prominent figures on the American right.
Wilkins has accompanied Patel at several high-profile events since he became FBI director. She was also seen with him at the White House during the UFC Freedom 250 event in June.
Her public profile has increasingly intersected with Patel’s political and official career. Wilkins has used her social media presence to discuss politics alongside her work as a musician, while Patel has remained one of the most prominent law-enforcement officials in the Trump administration.
Patel And Wilkins In The Public Eye
Patel, a former Trump administration official and congressional investigator, became the ninth director of the FBI in February 2025 after being nominated by Trump. His tenure has faced scrutiny over several issues, including his use of government aircraft for some personal and political trips.
One episode involved an FBI aircraft travelling to State College, Pennsylvania, for a professional wrestling event where Wilkins performed the national anthem. Wilkins later posted photographs from the event showing herself with Patel.
The engagement now adds a personal milestone to a relationship that has increasingly unfolded in public, as Patel continues to lead the FBI and Wilkins builds her career in country music and political commentary.
The couple have not announced a wedding date.