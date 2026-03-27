Iran-Linked Hackers Breach FBI Chief Kash Patel’s Personal Email, Leak Files

Iran-linked hackers claim breach of FBI chief’s personal email, leak photos and correspondence online

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Outlook News Desk
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New FBI director Kash Patel with US President Donald Trump
New FBI director Kash Patel with US President Donald Trump Photo: X/@Kash_Patel
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • A group identifying itself as Handala Hack Team says it accessed Kash Patel’s personal Gmail account and published photos and emails.

  • US officials have confirmed the breach appears authentic, though the FBI has not issued an official response.

  • Cybersecurity experts say the incident involves a personal account, not a compromise of FBI systems or infrastructure.

Iran-linked cyber actors on Friday claimed to have breached the personal email account of FBI Director Kash Patel, releasing a cache of images and documents online.

The group, calling itself Handala Hack Team, announced on its website that Patel had been added to its list of “successfully hacked” targets.

Alongside the claim, it published a set of personal photographs purportedly showing Patel in informal settings — including smoking cigars, riding in a vintage convertible, and posing for a mirror selfie with a large bottle of rum.

A US Justice Department official confirmed that Patel’s email account had indeed been compromised, adding that the material circulating online appeared to be genuine. 

Handala presents itself as a pro-Palestinian hacktivist collective, though Western cybersecurity analysts have linked it to Iranian state-backed cyber intelligence operations, suggesting it may function as a front for official actors.

The Gmail account allegedly breached corresponds to an address previously associated with Patel in earlier data leaks catalogued by dark web intelligence firm District 4 Labs. Google, which operates Gmail, has not issued a response.

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A review of the leaked material indicates it spans more than a decade, comprising a mix of personal, professional, and travel-related correspondence. Samples examined appear to date from roughly 2010 to 2022.

However, western cybersecurity experts have pushed back against suggestions of a broader institutional breach.

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