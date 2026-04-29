EU Finds Meta In Breach Of Digital Rules Over Underage Users On Facebook, Instagram

The Commission said existing safeguards are ineffective, as children can easily bypass age restrictions by entering false birth dates without proper verification. It further criticized Meta's reporting tools as "difficult to use," noting that users must click up to seven times to reach the reporting page. The Commission also said Meta's risk assessment was "incomplete and arbitrary," underestimating the scale of the issue despite evidence suggesting approximately 10 to 12 per cent of children under 13 in the EU access the platforms.