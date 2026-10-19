South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Temba Bavuma, Marques Ackerman Aim To Boost Proteas Total

SA Vs AUS Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Catch all the play-by-play updates from the second day of the second Test between South Africa and Australia at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Monday, 19 October

South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma plays a high ball on day three of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Durban, South Africa.

South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma plays a high ball on day three of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Durban, South Africa. Themba Hadebe/AP Photo

South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second day of the second Test between South Africa and Australia at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Monday, 19 October. Rain severely curtailed the opening day, with just 12.2 overs possible before persistent showers forced an early end to play. South Africa finished at 20/2, with Scott Boland making an immediate impact by dismissing Aiden Markram with a sharp inswinger before having David Bedingham caught behind off the next delivery. Australia had opted to bowl first, but the weather prevented any further action. Day 2 is scheduled to begin 15 minutes earlier than planned, at 9:45am local time, although the forecast suggests rain could continue to disrupt proceedings.

LIVE UPDATES

19 Oct 2026, 01:16:51 pm IST SA Vs AUS LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Day 1 Highlights Rain disrupted the opening day of the South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test, with only 12.2 overs possible. Scott Boland struck twice in consecutive deliveries as South Africa reached 20/2 at stumps, with Temba Bavuma and debutant Marques Ackerman at the crease.

19 Oct 2026, 01:01:22 pm IST SA Vs AUS LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Streaming Info The South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India. The match will also be telecast live on Eurosport TV channels in India.