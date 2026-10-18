South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Proteas Begin Bowling Drills As Weather Clears

South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Clear weather!
The weather is finally looking more promising, with brighter skies and the ground appearing ready for play! Scott Boland is marking his run-up, which could hint at Australia’s bowling plans, while Nathan Lyon’s possible absence remains a talking point. Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje are warming up with the ball for South Africa, as Matthew Breetzke and Corbin Bosch enjoy a kickabout. Australia, meanwhile, are sharpening their fielding ahead of what could be an exciting day of Test cricket.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Live Streaming!
The match will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website. Online coverage is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST on October 18, allowing fans in India to follow the action live.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Greetings!
Hello, we are back with another live blog, and it's Day 1 of the second Test between South Africa and Australia in Gqeberha. Stay tuned for all the live updates when the action begins!