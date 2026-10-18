South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Proteas Begin Bowling Drills As Weather Clears

SA Vs AUS Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: South Africa will look to bounce back when they take on Australia in the second Test of the three-match series at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Sunday, October 18. The Proteas suffered a crushing 214-run defeat in the opening match in Durban and will be eager to level the series on home soil. Australia, meanwhile, will aim to build on their dominant performance, with Matt Renshaw starring with the bat and Josh Hazlewood delivering a match-winning bowling display. However, the visitors could make changes to their playing XI, with Cameron Green ruled out due to an abdominal strain and Josh Inglis racing to recover from a finger injury. Rain could also interrupt the opening two days, making the toss and bowling conditions crucial. With valuable World Test Championship points at stake, both sides will be keen to make an early statement.

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18 Oct 2026, 01:00:34 pm IST South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Clear weather! The weather is finally looking more promising, with brighter skies and the ground appearing ready for play! Scott Boland is marking his run-up, which could hint at Australia’s bowling plans, while Nathan Lyon’s possible absence remains a talking point. Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje are warming up with the ball for South Africa, as Matthew Breetzke and Corbin Bosch enjoy a kickabout. Australia, meanwhile, are sharpening their fielding ahead of what could be an exciting day of Test cricket.

18 Oct 2026, 12:38:23 pm IST South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Live Streaming! The match will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website. Online coverage is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST on October 18, allowing fans in India to follow the action live.