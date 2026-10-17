South Africa Vs Australia Live Streaming, 2nd Test: How To Watch SA Vs AUS Match Online And On TV?

Australia lead the three-match Test series 1-0 after winning the opening Test by 214 runs
The second Test will be played at St George's Park in Gqeberha from October 18 to 22
Check out live streaming and other details for the match
South Africa will face Australia in the second Test of their three-match series at St George's Park in Gqeberha from October 18 to 22. Australia head into the contest with a 1-0 lead after registering a commanding 214-run victory in the opening Test at Kingsmead, Durban.
The hosts must respond with both bat and ball to keep the series alive, while Australia will look to secure another win and take an unassailable lead. Kagiso Rabada's return from a hamstring injury is a major boost for South Africa, who are also considering changes to their batting lineup following their disappointing performance in Durban.
South Africa's batting will be under pressure after their top order struggled in the first Test. Captain Temba Bavuma has urged his players to make bigger contributions when opportunities arise. Matthew Breetzke has been brought into the squad in place of Tristan Stubbs, while Ryan Rickelton is set to take over wicketkeeping duties. The hosts will hope these changes improve their batting stability.
Rabada's availability could strengthen South Africa's pace attack considerably. He has taken 58 wickets in 11 Test matches against Australia, making his return a significant development ahead of the Gqeberha contest. South Africa must also decide whether to retain two specialist spinners or opt for a pace-heavy combination.
Australia, meanwhile, will aim to maintain the momentum generated by their dominant opening performance. Matt Renshaw impressed with the bat in Durban, while Josh Hazlewood played a crucial role with the ball. Cameron Green has been ruled out with an abdominal strain, leaving Australia to consider their options for the middle order and bowling attack.
All You Need to Know About the South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test
When and where will the South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test be played?
The second match of the three-Test series will take place at St George's Park in Gqeberha, South Africa. The game is scheduled to run from October 18 to October 22.
What time does the South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test start?
Play is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST on Sunday, October 18. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play on the opening day.
Where can fans watch the South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test online in India?
The match will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website. Online coverage is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST on October 18, allowing fans in India to follow the action live.
South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test: Squads
Australia: Nic Maddinson, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w), Beau Webster, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Michael Neser, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Sam Harper, Cameron Green, Matthew Kuhnemann, Cooper Connolly
South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma(c), Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson, Senuran Muthusamy, Marques Ackerman, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee