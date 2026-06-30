France Vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Round Of 32 Clash At New York/New Jersey Stadium

France Vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Gallery: France, the champions of the 2018 World Cup and the runners-up in 2022, are striving to secure a spot in their third consecutive final, while Sweden aims to upset another formidable opponent after successfully navigating the group stage. France swept its group matches for the first time since 1998, joined by Argentina and Mexico as the only nations to win all three games. Seeking their third title after 1998 and 2018, Les Bleus would face Germany or Paraguay in the round of 16 if they get past the Swedes. Sweden defender Isak Hien will miss the match with a hamstring injury that forced him from last Thursday’s game against Japan in the 37th minute. Sweden’s results were all over the place during group play and it finished third in Group F. Sweden beat Tunisia 5-1 in the opener before losing to the Netherlands 5-1 and then fighting to a 1-1 draw with Japan.

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Outlook Sports Desk
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France Vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Round Of 32 AP Photo
A France supporter poses before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between France and Sweden AP
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France Vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Round Of 32 AP Photo
French supporters before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between France and Sweden AP
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France Vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Round Of 32 AP Photo
France's Kylian Mbappe arrives for the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between France and Sweden in East Rutherford AP/Adam Hunger
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France Vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Round Of 32 AP Photo
French supporters before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between France and Sweden AP/Frank Franklin II
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France Vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Round Of 32 AP Photo
Sweden supporters before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between France and Sweden AP/Frank Franklin II
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France Vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Round Of 32 AP Photo
Sweden's Benjamin Nygren (10) warms up during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match AP/Frank Franklin II
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France Vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Round Of 32 AP Photo
France's Kylian Mbappe, left, warms up prior to the start of the World Cup round of 32 soccer match AP/Seth Wenig
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France Vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Round Of 32 AP Photo
Swedish fans cheer before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between France and Sweden AP/Petr David Josek
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France Vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Round Of 32 AP Photo
France vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: FRA take on SWE. Frank Franklin/AP
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France Vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Round Of 32 AP Photo
Sweden's Gustaf Lagerbielke, top left, jumps for the ball with France's Dayot Upamecano during the World Cup round of 32 AP/Seth Wenig
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France Vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026 In Pics: Round Of 32 AP Photo
France's Kylian Mbappe (10) looks on after the national anthem during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match AP/Frank Franklin II
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