France Vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Round Of 32 Clash At New York/New Jersey Stadium
France Vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Gallery: France, the champions of the 2018 World Cup and the runners-up in 2022, are striving to secure a spot in their third consecutive final, while Sweden aims to upset another formidable opponent after successfully navigating the group stage. France swept its group matches for the first time since 1998, joined by Argentina and Mexico as the only nations to win all three games. Seeking their third title after 1998 and 2018, Les Bleus would face Germany or Paraguay in the round of 16 if they get past the Swedes. Sweden defender Isak Hien will miss the match with a hamstring injury that forced him from last Thursday’s game against Japan in the 37th minute. Sweden’s results were all over the place during group play and it finished third in Group F. Sweden beat Tunisia 5-1 in the opener before losing to the Netherlands 5-1 and then fighting to a 1-1 draw with Japan.
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