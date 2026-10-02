Post-literate Darkness: Review Of James Marriott’s ‘The New Dark Ages’

Marriott writes that today’s youth has abandoned the book and embraced the ‘smart phone’. They are addicted to reels and social media and reading culture has declined at a pace never seen since the invention of the printing press. He calls it an alarming situation for the literate world and warns us about its consequences. According to him, the rise of reel//video culture has given birth to a new kind of society which is becoming irrational and orthodox. This society will eventually give rise to new dictatorships. We can see today how many populist leaders with autocratic tendencies have emerged after the internet became cheap and people stopped reading books and started spending most of their time on watching reels and videos on social media, often forwarding these videos and passing them off as ‘knowledge’.