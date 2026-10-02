Excerpt From ‘Letters from the Asylum: A Novel of Art, Madness and Memory’

The year is 2015, and as always, the world seems to be falling apart, while I, Ina Chakraborty, a photojournalist, find myself sitting like a thief, inside a dilapidated dead poet’s house surrounded by an overpowering darkness – the kind, one witnesses only in small towns. Terror had struck in Paris. Thousands of Syrian refugees had fled their war-torn country. Closer home, Bangladeshi hardliners had been killing numerous secular bloggers one after another in cold blood for raising their voices against religious hardliners. Khabar, the magazine where I work, recently introduced an exclusive section for political photo essays, for which I had been asked to travel throughout the larger Bengal hinterland. My job involves listening, as much as watching others unfold. It takes me through places that are not always scenic, pleasant, or even safe. Numerous times I’ve had to squat down with bare buttocks on the red earth, hoping not to attract ants or snails. I’ve also sat through situations like this, where the pall of dark is your only friend and shield, the only truth in a world full of unknowns. In moments like these, I’ve asked myself the question again and again, about why I do what I do.