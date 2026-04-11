“Melodrama Hochhe Ekta Birthright”: A Long-due Ode To Ritwik Da, With Love

What truly stands out in this book is the section on personal stories, titled ‘A Bio-sketch in Seven Parts,’ which narrates, among other things, his childhood, the Bengal Partition he never recovered from, his love for theatre and his days in the mental asylum. The book is hardly a page-turner; it does not intend to be, like Ghatak’s films or his writings. But this section carries its heaviest parts, especially the memoirs by his twin sister Pratiti Devi and her daughter Aroma Dutta. The partition of Bengal not just separated Ghatak from home, but also his twin sister Pratiti Devi, or Bhobi (Ghatak and his sister’s nicknames were Bhoba and Bhobi respectively, and that is what they referred to each other as). Devi’s daughter, in her essay, has likened their separation to the cutting of the umbilical cord. They were indeed bound in life as they were bound in birth, as is evident from Devi’s memoirs of their childhood and the pain of separation that came with the Partition. She was his “eternal pair, my companion in life and death” (as quoted in her essay).