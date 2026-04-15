10 Years Of Fan: The Uncontainable Lives Of Digital Fandom

At an industrial level, the film rides on the back of the very digital ecosystem that creates fans like Gaurav, to create a copy of Khanna, and thereby Khan. It is interesting to note here that digital effects are often used to portray a sense of reality. In general film production standards, the more one hides the use of digital effects, the more successful it is considered. In Fan, however, Gaurav’s frequent facial and voice transformations to uncannily resemble Khanna often make the audience conscious of the special effects that are in use. These transformations perhaps embody the ease with which informal copies can replace the original. Fan not just acknowledges these possibilities, but foregrounds their role in industrial practices. While Aryan Khanna must contain the circulation of his digital copy, he also cannot deny its role in his stardom. In that, the film takes head on and forever suspends itself in the intermezzo that is the digital—as long as the digital exists, the bastard copy shall exist and keep mutating. There is no star or stardom without his bastard copy. As Gaurav warns Aryan on his disillusionment with his star: “Gaurav hai toh Aryan hai. Gaurav nahi, toh Aryan kuchh bhi nahi.” (Aryan exists only as long as Gaurav exists. Without Gaurav, Aryan is nothing). A decade later, Fan remains one of the most self-aware fables to have come out of the madness called Bollywood.