Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

Apart from being known as the star who was not afraid to kiss on screen (as opposed to the big stars like Salman Khan, who were very clear about not crossing that line), Hashmi came to be associated with good music. Whether or not the films were watched, or even liked, Hashmi’s sensual scenes were seen, and the songs were heard, liked and shared amongst youngsters. This was before YouTube became popular or accessible. So, television music video channels were the most common mode of watching and listening to these songs. Something else was simultaneously taking place in the contemporary mediascape. It was the rise of VCD and music downloading. The internet bandwidth in the early days of downloading did not allow entire films to be downloaded. But songs could be downloaded and for free. Hashmi’s songs were a rage on these music downloading websites, with young listeners downloading and sharing them with friends, mostly via Bluetooth and USB sticks. His popularity was also lapped up by the informal CD markets, where CDs comprising curated mixes of popular songs, as well as pirated copies of films, were sold or rented out for very cheap.