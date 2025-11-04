Ritwik Ghatak Birth Centenary | Partition's Greatest Memory-Keeper

Internationally known as 'The Unmechanical', 'The Mechanical Man' or 'The Pathetic Fallacy', Ajantrik (1958) is often counted as India's first sci-fi. The film had received a special entry for screening at the Venice Film Festival in 1959. Its influences can be felt in Ray’s Abhijan (1962) four years later, and in the general outline of Ray-devotee Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver (1976) quite a bit later then. Film critic Georges Sadoul shared his experience of watching the film in this way. He said, “What does ‘Ajantrik’ mean? I don’t know and I believe no one in Venice Film Festival knew…I can’t tell the whole story of the film…there was no subtitle for the film. But I saw the film spellbound till the very end”.