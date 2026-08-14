At Work in the Valley: Being a Migrant Worker in J&K in the Shadow of Terror

Despite it all, experts believe the violence will do little to alter the annual rhythm of migration. Nisar Ali, former head of the department of economics at the University of Kashmir, says that Kashmir has a persistent shortage of skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers, while states such as Bihar, UP and Jharkhand have a surplus workforce. “Earlier, migrant workers were concentrated in towns,” he adds. “Today they are part of the workforce here even in remote villages.” He says their number has grown from around 70,000 in the late 1960s to nearly 12 lakh across the erstwhile state, including Ladakh: “Nearly five lakh work in Kashmir alone.” He notes that the flow of labour continued even through the peak years of insurgency in the 1990s.