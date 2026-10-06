Nanded University Waives Exam Fees For Students From Drought‑Hit Talukas

Winter 2026 Relief: Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University (Nanded University) has waived exam fees for upcoming November-December exams for students from state-declared drought-affected talukas.
Wide Applicability: The waiver benefits regular undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and professional/non-professional course students enrolled in affiliated colleges, campuses, and sub-centres.
Eligibility Criteria: To qualify, students must submit proof of residence in a drought-affected taluka, verify that family income is under Rs 8 lakh, and provide an undertaking.
The Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University in Maharashtra’s Nanded district on Tuesday announced a waiver of exam fees for the current semester for students from drought‑affected talukas in the state.
To avail of the benefit, students will have to submit proof of residence in a drought-affected taluka and a certificate showing that their family's annual income does not exceed Rs 8 lakh. They will also have to confirm that they have not received reimbursement of examination fees under any other government educational concession, officials from the public university said on Tuesday.
As many as 265 of the 358 talukas in the state have been declared drought-affected.
Students from the drought-hit talukas will get a fee waiver for the winter-2026 exams to be held in November and December, as per a release from the university.
It will benefit eligible regular students pursuing undergraduate, diploma, postgraduate, professional and non-professional courses at colleges affiliated with the university, as well as its campuses and sub-centres, the release said.
The decision followed an online meeting chaired by the state higher and technical education minister on October 1 to review the drought situation in the state. During the meeting, instructions were issued to waive examination fees for eligible students from drought-affected areas, it said.
The documents submitted by students will be scrutinised and verified at the college level, and only eligible students will be granted the fee waiver. Students will also be required to submit the prescribed undertaking, the release added.
The university's Board of Examinations and Evaluation has urged eligible students to contact their respective colleges with the required documents to avail themselves of the examination fee waiver.