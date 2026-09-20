India Men's Hockey Team Start Their Asian Games Defence by Putting 13 Goals Past Hapless Indonesian Hockey Team

Summary of this article

Defending champions India produced a brilliant all-round performance led by striker Dilpreet Singh's four-goal haul to outplay unfancied Indonesia 13-1 in their opening Pool A match of the Asian Games in Japan on Sunday.

All of Dilpreet's four strikes (18th, 19th, 37th, 49th) were field goals, while Shilanand Lakra (6th, 35th) and Sukhjeet Singh (38th, 48th) scored a brace each for India.

The other goal-scorers were Abhishek (12th), Rajinder Singh (19th), Mandeep Singh (21st), skipper Harmanpreet Singh (28th), and Jugraj Singh (46th). Indonesia's solitary goal was scored by Aulia Al Ardh in the 33rd minute. India will next play Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

The Indians got off the blocks in the sixth minute through Lakra's rebound after skipper Harmanpreet's drag-flick was saved by Indonesia goalkeeper Alam Fajar