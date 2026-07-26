A Chanu's Historic Hat-Trick: Mirabai Shatters Commonwealth Records For India's First Glasgow 2026 Gold

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu won a historic third straight Commonwealth Games gold, setting a Games-record total of 190kg and an 85kg snatch record
Rishikanta Chanambam bagged silver with a Games-record 121kg snatch and a 264kg total
The two Manipuri lifters delivered a memorable day for India, reinforcing the state's weightlifting legacy
Weightlifting queen Saikhom Mirabai Chanu secured her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal on an unforgettable day for India on the platform with a historically dominant performance.
Competing in the women's 48kg category at Glasgow's SEC Armadillo, the 31-year-old Olympic silver medallist validated her status as the absolute favourite by shattering the Commonwealth Games record with a phenomenal 85kg lift in the snatch.
She went on to achieve a total lift of 190kg, easily distancing herself from the rest of the field to claim the ultimate prize and win India's first gold medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.
A Double Delight For Manipur
The day grew even more special for India as fellow Manipuri lifter Rishikanta Chanambam clinched a silver medal.
Competing in the men’s weightlifting event, Chanambam delivered an exceptional display of strength and technique. He began by setting a sensational Games record of 121kg in the snatch category. He then followed it up with a powerful 143kg lift in the clean and jerk segment.
This accumulated a massive total weight of 264kg, allowing him to step onto the podium, proverbial or otherwise, right alongside his legendary compatriot.
Saikhom's golden hat-trick at the multi-sport event further cements her incredible legacy as one of the finest sporting icons India has ever produced.
Redefining The Indian Weightlifting Legacy
After claiming a debut silver at Glasgow 2014, she secured her first gold at Gold Coast 2018 and successfully defended it at Birmingham 2022.
Her latest triumph serves as a powerful redemption story following a heartbreaking fourth-place finish at the Paris Olympic Games 2024. Her resolve and longevity remain completely uncompromised.
Hailing from the humble village of Nongpok Kakching, Saikhom has transformed the landscape of Indian weightlifting. From her early childhood days spent lifting heavy bundles of firewood to ascending the global Olympic podium, her story remains an eternal inspiration for young athletes across the country.
Her consistent excellence has not only brought individual accolades but has also firmly established Manipur as the powerhouse of Indian weightlifting -- an impact that was beautifully highlighted by Rishikanta Chanambam's silver today, a complementary chapter to the legend's own story.