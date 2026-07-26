Jadumani Mandengbam Vs Sumama Rehman Live Score, Commonwealth Games: Boxers In Ring

Welcome to Jadumani Singh's men's 50kg Boxing Round of 16 against Pakistan's Sumama Rehman. The Indian weightlifter is carrying a compelling story of grit and dedication. Having moved up from the 50kg division and overcome early doubts about his height in the new weight class, the Manipuri boxer arrives at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in career-defining form. Singh’s trajectory over the past year highlights his status as a premier medal contender. He claimed silver at the World Boxing Cup Finals in Noida before impressively dominating the domestic circuit, winning the senior national title and earning the Best Boxer of the tournament award. He then opened his campaign in Glasgow with a commanding 5-0 unanimous-decision victory over Scotland's Aaron Cullen to set up this high-stakes clash. Known for his exceptional speed and tactical discipline in the ring, where he consistently sets an aggressive early pace, Singh's precise counter-punching will be key against Rehman. As he chases a place in the quarterfinals, his sharp execution and mental resilience make him a strong prospect to advance deep into the tournament. Get Jadumani Singh vs Sumama Rehman live updates with us.

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26 Jul 2026, 11:48:21 pm IST Jadumani Mandengbam Vs Sumama Rehman Live Score, Commonwealth Games: India And Pakistan Have Boxing History The boxing rivalry between India and Pakistan spans decades, originating on international stages such as the Olympic Games, where India's Babu Lall defeated Pakistan's Allan Monteiro at the 1948 London Olympics to secure India's first-ever Olympic boxing victory. Over the years, encounters between pugilists from both nations have consistently delivered high-intensity drama across major multi-sport events like the Asian Games and the South Asian Games—most notably highlighted by bouts such as Suranjoy Singh’s victory over Muhammad Waseem in the 2010 flyweight final. Pitting neighboring nations with deep athletic pride against one another, these matchups carry immense prestige and add a fiercely competitive edge whenever boxers from the two countries square off in the ring.

26 Jul 2026, 11:47:29 pm IST Jadumani Mandengbam Vs Sumama Rehman Live Score, Commonwealth Games: Both Boxers Enter Ring The match is about to get underway with both Jadumani Mandengbam and Sumama Rehman inside the ring.

26 Jul 2026, 11:23:25 pm IST Jadumani Singh Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: India Out Of Women's Pairs India’s campaign in the women’s pairs came to a dramatic and heartbreaking end following a tense tiebreak defeat to England. Trailing in the tight encounter, Pinki delivered a brilliant final bowl to position India right beside the jack and spark hopes of a comeback. However, England’s Sian Honnor responded with a moment of sheer brilliance, executing a sensational last bowl that kissed Pinki’s effort to edge inches forward and secure the decisive shot.

26 Jul 2026, 11:09:14 pm IST Jadumani Singh Live Score, Commonwealth Games 2026: Preeti Wins! World No. 3 Preeti Pawar kicked off her campaign in style, securing a commanding second-round referee-stopped-contest (RSC) victory over Malawi’s Deborah Mtenje in the women’s 54kg Round of 16. Though she took a brief moment to find her range in the opening exchanges, Pawar quickly asserted her dominance, landing the cleaner shots to sweep the first round unanimously with all five judges scoring it 10-9 in her favor. She wasted no time in the second round, catching Mtenje with a sharp, clean left hand to the cheek that prompted the referee to step in and halt the bout, sealing a swift and impressive progression to the next round.