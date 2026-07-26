Glasgow Gymnastics Nightmare: Jovi Loh Stretchered Off In Second Horror Fall In Three Days

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 26 July 2026 7:48 pm

Injuries have cast a dark shadow over the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 gymnastics competition after Singapore’s Jovi Loh was stretchered off with a severe knee injury during the Men's Individual All-Around final

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 26 July 2026 7:48 pm

Singapore's Jovi Loh competes at the Rings during the men's team final and individual qualification of Artistic Gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, July 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Gymnastics at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 took another distressing turn during Sunday's Men’s Individual All-Around Final when Singapore's Jovi Loh suffered a severe knee injury. The 18-year-old landed awkwardly on his parallel bars dismount during the third rotation, leaving him writhing in pain on the mat. Medical staff rushed to the arena floor to stabilise his leg before carrying him off on a stretcher, prompting the live television broadcast to quickly cut away from the scene. This marks the second devastating incident in the gymnastics competition in just three days. On Friday, English gymnast Gabriel Langton suffered a terrifying headfirst fall from the high bar during the team event. While Langton was fortunately cleared of any serious spinal injuries after emergency hospital scans, the sight of another competitor being stretchered out cast a sombre shadow over the arena. Despite the unsettling delay caused by Loh's injury, the all-around competition eventually resumed, culminating in a gold medal victory for local favourite Reuben Ward of Scotland, followed by Canada's Felix Dolci with silver and Australia's Jesse Moore with bronze. Ward, 21, thus made history by becoming the first Scottish male gymnast ever to win the individual all-around title at the Commonwealth Games.