Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years in public office as head of government.
Adityanath praised Modi's visionary leadership, dedication, and transformative governance over the past quarter-century.
He highlighted that Modi's tenure has significantly elevated India's global stature and driven unprecedented national development.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years as head of government, saying his life and leadership have been marked by an unwavering commitment to public service and the principle of nation first.
Modi has been continuously serving as head of government -- first as chief minister of Gujarat for three terms and subsequently as prime minister of India after winning three Lok Sabha elections -- since October 7, 2001.
In a post on X, Adityanath said it was a matter of immense joy for everyone that Modi had completed "25 glorious years as the head of government".
The prime minister has remained continuously dedicated to taking India's identity, self-respect and glory to new heights, the chief minister said.
Adityanath said Modi's 25 years of "national dedication" reflected his unwavering commitment to public service, strong determination, visionary leadership and the spirit of putting the nation first.
"The life of the prime minister inspires the people of the country to build a developed, self-reliant and empowered India," he said.
The chief minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to Modi on completing 25 years on the path of uninterrupted service to the nation.
Adityanath's post was accompanied by the hashtag #25YearsOfSeva.