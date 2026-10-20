South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Mitchell Starc Completes 450-Test Wickets; Jansen Counter Attacks

SA Vs AUS Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Catch all the play-by-play updates from the third day of the South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday, October 20

Australia's Mitchell Starc, center, celebrates taking a wicket on day five of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Durban, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026.

Australia's Mitchell Starc, center, celebrates taking a wicket on day five of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Australia, in Durban, South Africa, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe

South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: South Africa endured a difficult Day 2 in the rain-hit second Test against Australia at St George’s Park in Gqeberha, reaching 97/5 in 43 overs after rain and a wet outfield disrupted play. Scott Boland led Australia's bowling attack with four wickets, dismissing overnight batter Marques Ackerman and Ryan Rickelton, who scored 31. Mitchell Starc also struck, removing Matthew Breetzke for four as the hosts slipped to 40/4. Temba Bavuma and Rickelton then put together a 52-run partnership to steady the innings before Boland struck again, with Matt Renshaw taking an excellent catch at slip. Boland finished with figures of 4/31, while Starc claimed 1/27. Bavuma remained unbeaten on 41, with Wiaan Mulder on two at stumps, as South Africa face the challenge of rebuilding their innings on Day 3.

LIVE UPDATES

20 Oct 2026, 02:08:44 pm IST South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Jansen Attacks! Marco Jansen has started attacking the Australian bowlers, racing to 21 off 12 balls. He targeted the bowler who took the last wicket, Mitchell Starc, hitting him for three fours in the over. In the next over, Jansen went after Boland, collecting eight runs off it.

20 Oct 2026, 02:03:20 pm IST South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: 450 Test Wickets For Starc! Wiaan Mulder dismissed for 13 runs off 38 balls by Mitchell Starc. This also marks the 450-Test wicket for Mitchell Starc. Following an initial not-out decision by the umpire, Australia successfully overturned the call via DRS. SA: 110/6 (50 Overs)

20 Oct 2026, 01:44:13 pm IST South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: SA: 108/5! Temba Bavuma and Wiaan Mulder have taken centre stage as South Africa look to rebuild their innings after losing five early wickets. South Africa have crossed the 100-run mark. Bavuma is batting on 42 and eyeing a half-century, while Mulder is on 12.

20 Oct 2026, 01:22:31 pm IST South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Maiden! Scott Boland has started off well with a maiden over on the moving day. Temba Bavuma defended a few and left a few to see off the over. SA: 97/5 (44 Overs)

20 Oct 2026, 01:12:46 pm IST South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Streaming Info The South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.