South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Mitchell Starc Completes 450-Test Wickets; Jansen Counter Attacks

South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Jansen Attacks!
Marco Jansen has started attacking the Australian bowlers, racing to 21 off 12 balls. He targeted the bowler who took the last wicket, Mitchell Starc, hitting him for three fours in the over. In the next over, Jansen went after Boland, collecting eight runs off it.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: 450 Test Wickets For Starc!
Wiaan Mulder dismissed for 13 runs off 38 balls by Mitchell Starc. This also marks the 450-Test wicket for Mitchell Starc. Following an initial not-out decision by the umpire, Australia successfully overturned the call via DRS.
SA: 110/6 (50 Overs)
South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: SA: 108/5!
Temba Bavuma and Wiaan Mulder have taken centre stage as South Africa look to rebuild their innings after losing five early wickets.
South Africa have crossed the 100-run mark. Bavuma is batting on 42 and eyeing a half-century, while Mulder is on 12.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Maiden!
Scott Boland has started off well with a maiden over on the moving day. Temba Bavuma defended a few and left a few to see off the over.
SA: 97/5 (44 Overs)
South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Streaming Info
The South Africa vs Australia 2nd Test will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.
South Africa Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Good Afternoon!
Hello, we are back with another live blog as South Africa take on Australia on Day 3 of the second Test. Stay tuned for all the live updates from Gqeberha as the action continues at St George’s Park.