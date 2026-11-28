The victory capped off a flawless, undefeated campaign for Salima Tete’s squad on home turf. Having dominated the round-robin stage, including a 6-2 thrashing of China earlier in the week, and swept past Malaysia 6-2 in the semifinals, India saved their grit for the summit clash. For China, it marked a fourth runners-up finish in the competition, while Japan secured the bronze medal earlier in the day with a 5-2 win over Malaysia.