India rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit to beat China 3-1 in Bhopal and win a record fourth Women's Asian Champions Trophy title
Tournament top-scorer Deepika netted a decisive brace alongside an Ishika Chaudhary goal to complete an Indian hat-trick of crowns
Salima Tete's side finished the tournament undefeated on home turf, while Japan beat Malaysia 5-2 to claim bronze
India produced a stirring second-half turnaround to defeat China 3-1 in the final of the Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda on Saturday.
With this triumph, the hosts completed a hat-trick of titles—following their 2023 and 2024 victories—and became the most successful team in tournament history with a record fourth championship.
Trailing 1-0 at the half-time interval after China capitalized on an early opening, Sjoerd Marijne’s side flipped the script in a blistering third quarter. Driven by a vocal home crowd, India dismantled China’s disciplined defensive block, which had held firm in their 1-0 semifinal win over Japan, to completely seize control of the contest.
Tournament top-scorer Deepika once again proved to be the difference-maker on the biggest stage. The prolific drag-flicker netted a crucial brace to swing the momentum firmly in India's favor, finishing the competition with an impressive tally of 12 goals.
Defender Ishika Chaudhary also found the back of the net to give India a decisive two-goal cushion, while the Indian backline held resolute in the final quarter to deny China any route back into the game.
The victory capped off a flawless, undefeated campaign for Salima Tete’s squad on home turf. Having dominated the round-robin stage, including a 6-2 thrashing of China earlier in the week, and swept past Malaysia 6-2 in the semifinals, India saved their grit for the summit clash. For China, it marked a fourth runners-up finish in the competition, while Japan secured the bronze medal earlier in the day with a 5-2 win over Malaysia.