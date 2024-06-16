Education

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024: Morning Shift Exam Concludes, Noon Leg To Begin At 2:30 PM

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2024: While the morning shift for General Studies (GS) Paper 1 started at 9:30 am, the afternoon shift for GS Paper 2 (CSAT) was scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm.

PTI
Aspirants look for their roll numbers before entering an examination centre for the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) exam, in Patna, Sunday, June 16, 2024. Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Civil Services (prelim) examination held by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is taking place on Sunday, June 16, in two shifts - morning and afternoon.

While the morning shift for General Studies (GS) Paper 1 started at 9:30 am, the afternoon shift for GS paper 2 (CSAT) was scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm.

Overall paper was moderate, as per candidates of UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam 2024 cited in reports.

“The Polity section also had a major portion. Overall, the difficulty level is moderate,” The Indian Express quoted Khushboo, a UPSC candidate from Delhi, as saying.

UPSC Prelims 2024 Exam Date And Time

UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam 2024 is taking place in two shifts on Sunday, June 16. The first shift was held from 9.30 am to 11:30 AM and the second shift was scheduled to take place from 2.30 pm to 4:30 PM.

Security was deployed outside exam centers to thoroughly check and verify the documents of the candidates before they entered the exam halls in the first shift.

All candidates appearing for the Civil Services examination are expected to carry their admit card to the examination centre. Candidates also must bring a valid ID card with their photograph on it. The print out of the admit card needed at the allotted venue for appearing at the exam.

