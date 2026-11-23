I4C has warned that authenticated WhatsApp Web sessions may be misused to read messages, impersonate users and access contacts and group conversations.
The advisory urges users to log out manually after every session, avoid public or shared computers and use private browsing only when necessary.
The warning comes amid wider concerns over WhatsApp-linked cyber fraud, including malware attacks that have hijacked active WhatsApp Web sessions.
The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has warned that authenticated WhatsApp Web sessions may, in certain circumstances, be misused to gain unauthorised access to accounts. In an advisory dated November 18, the National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU) cautioned that such access could allow malicious actors to read messages, impersonate users, reach their contacts and exploit trusted identities for fraud, phishing and social engineering.
The warning is particularly relevant to people who use WhatsApp Web on office computers, shared systems, public computers or devices accessible to others. The advisory says an intruder could send messages while pretending to be the account holder, access group conversations and misuse the trust attached to a familiar number.
A compromised account can therefore become more than a privacy breach: it can be used to deceive the very people who trust its owner.
The warning is particularly relevant to people who use WhatsApp Web on office computers, shared systems, public computers or devices accessible to others. The advisory says an intruder could send messages while pretending to be the account holder, access group conversations and misuse the trust attached to a familiar number. A compromised account can therefore become more than a privacy breach: it can be used to deceive the very people who trust its owner.
Why An Open Whatsapp Web Session Can Be Risky
The advisory does not claim that WhatsApp Web itself has been hacked. It warns instead about the possible misuse of an authenticated session. This distinction matters: the concern is unauthorised access through a session that has already been established, particularly when a user leaves it active on a computer that someone else can access.
The warning also comes amid wider concerns over WhatsApp-linked cyber fraud. In August, the Ministry of Home Affairs said I4C had observed a rise in complaints involving account takeovers through malicious files disguised as account statements or regulatory communications. In those cases, infected Windows computers could be used to hijack active WhatsApp Web sessions. The ministry described a form of CEO impersonation fraud in which compromised accounts were used to issue fraudulent payment instructions. This was a separate threat advisory, but it illustrates how access to a trusted account can be exploited.
Log Out Manually, Avoid Public Computers
The November advisory recommends that users avoid exchanging government, organisational, financial, confidential or other sensitive information through WhatsApp Web on computers. It also warns against keeping sessions permanently logged in, especially on office or shared systems.
Users are advised to log out manually after every session. Simply closing a browser tab or window should not be treated as logging out. If using WhatsApp Web is unavoidable, the advisory recommends Incognito or Private Browsing mode on a trusted computer, followed by a manual logout. Cyber cafes, public kiosks, hotel business centres, borrowed computers and other untrusted systems should be avoided.
The unit also asks users to watch for unusual account activity, including unexpected messages sent from their numbers or unexplained replies from contacts. Keeping operating systems, browsers and security software updated, and avoiding suspicious downloads, unknown files and cracked software, are among the other precautions listed in the advisory.