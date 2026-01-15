Outlook Explainer: How China Built $1.2tn Trade Surplus Without Relying On The US

Trade with the United States, however, moved sharply in the opposite direction. Exports to the US fell by around 20 per cent in dollar terms during 2025, while imports from America declined by nearly 15 per cent. Tariffs imposed by the Trump administration cut China’s bilateral surplus with the US by more than a fifth. Chinese manufacturers responded by accelerating sales elsewhere and, in some cases, by routing goods through third countries in Southeast Asia to circumvent American trade barriers.