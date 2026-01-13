Outlook Explainer: Trump’s 25% Iran Tariff Ultimatum, What It Means For India and Global Trade

President Donald Trump has announced a 25 per cent tariff on all US trade with any country that continues doing business with Iran, signalling a tougher, more unilateral use of tariffs as a foreign policy tool

With existing US tariffs already in place, India could see cumulative duties rise sharply, threatening export competitiveness, supply chains and strategic projects such as the Chabahar Port.

The move could strain US relations with major economies trading with Iran and accelerate a shift toward fragmented trade blocs