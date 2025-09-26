Speaking to CNN on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday, Rutte had said that US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Indian goods were having a “big impact” on Moscow. “This (tariff) immediately impacts Russia because that means Delhi is now on the phone with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, and Narendra Modi is asking, ‘I support you, but could you explain me your strategy because I have now been hit by these 50 per cent tariffs by the United States,’” he said, according to Indian Express.