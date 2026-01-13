Taiwan Reaches 'General Consensus' With US On Trade Deal

The talks focused on reciprocal tariff reductions and securing preferential treatment under Section 232 for semiconductors and related products, which are vital to Taiwan’s economy.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lai CHING TE
Lai Ching-te, President of Taiwan Photo: | X |
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Taiwan said it has achieved a “general consensus” with the United States on a trade agreement following negotiations triggered by steep US tariffs on Taiwanese exports imposed earlier this year.

  • President Lai Ching-te has pledged greater US investment and higher defence spending as Taipei seeks further tariff relief, while officials promised to brief parliament and the public on the final agreement.

Taiwan has reached a "general consensus" with the United States on a trade deal after months of negotiations, the island’s negotiators announced on Tuesday.

Taiwan and the US began talks in April after US President Donald Trump imposed a 32% tariff on Taiwanese exports as part of a broader sweep of measures against dozens of trade partners. The levy was later reduced to 20%.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te has pledged to increase investment in the United States and boost defence spending as his government seeks to further reduce the tariff burden and avoid potential duties on semiconductor chip exports.

A banner on the front end of a bus features images of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and China's Xi Jinping with a message that reads in Spanish: "An example for the world," during a government-organized rally opposing U.S. intervention, in Caracas, Venezuela. - AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez
The Global Domino: How US' Action In Venezuela Could Affect China's Taiwan Ambitions

BY Kanwal Sibal

In a statement, Taiwan’s Office of Trade Negotiations said: "The goal of the U.S.-Taiwan tariff negotiations has always been to seek reciprocal tariff reductions without stacking tariffs, and to obtain preferential treatment under Section 232 for semiconductors, semiconductor derivatives, and other items," adding that there was a "general consensus" on these issues.

Related Content
Related Content

Section 232 refers to a provision of the US Trade Expansion Act that allows tariffs to be imposed when national security is deemed to be at risk.

"Both sides are currently discussing the schedule for a concluding meeting, and an announcement will be made once it is confirmed," the statement said.

Taiwan’s trade officials also said they would provide "a complete explanation of the negotiations and the agreement" to the opposition-controlled parliament and the public once the process is finalised.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Delhi Vs Vidarbha LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 4th QF: Arya, Kandpal Initiate Chase|DEL 9/0 (1.3)

  2. Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh LIVE Score, VHT 2025-26 QF: Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri Start Chase|MP 13/0 (3.4)

  3. IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's New Home Venue Decided For Upcoming Season - Report

  4. Australia Captain Alyssa Healy Announces Retirement Plan After India Series

  5. RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Grace Harris Plays Blinder As Bengaluru Romp To Second Straight Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  4. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  5. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

Badminton News

  1. India Open 2026 Badminton Day 1 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Lakshya Sen Vs Ayush Shetty Clash In New Delhi

  2. BWF India Open Super 750 Guide: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. BWF India Open Super 750 Preview: High Hopes, Tricky Draws Await Home Shuttlers

  4. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Message From JeM Chief Warns Multiple Suicide Bombers Ready To Be Deployed

  2. Ringing Phones, Familiar Promises: Mumbai Candidates, Voters In Last Gear For BMC Polls

  3. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  4. Rajasthan Weather Alert – Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog Persist

  5. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. As Protests Continue, Will Trump Attack Iran?

  2. US Justice Department Subpoenaed Federal Reserve, Opens Criminal Probe Against Powell

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India–Pakistan Conflict, Says He Stopped Eight Wars

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh Toss Update, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 QF: MP Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  2. Liverpool 4-1 Barnsley Highlights, FA Cup Third Round: Reds Overcome Szoboszlai Error To Seal Big Win At Anfield

  3. Amid BMC’s Financial Crunch, Political Parties Go Big On Welfare Schemes

  4. Makar Sankranti 2026 Astrology: Saturn’s Shift Into Capricorn And Its Impact On All 12 Zodiac Signs

  5. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 1: Chiranjeevi Starrer Earns Nearly Rs 30 Crore

  6. West Bengal Nipah Virus Scare: Two Nurses Critical, Samples Sent For Confirmation

  7. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 4: Prabhas Starrer Witnesses Steep Decline, Plummets To Single-Digits

  8. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So