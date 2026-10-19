Ice Cream, Dragon Rides & Carnival Fun: Inside MS Dhoni And Sakshi's Navratri Outing With Ambanis - Watch

MS Dhoni attended the Ambani family’s Navratri Mela at Reliance Township in Jamnagar on October 18
He was accompanied by his wife Sakshi and joined Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant for the festivities
Videos showed Dhoni on a dragon-boat ride with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Reliance Greens
A mela always brings out the jolly side of a person- even if you are a World Cup-winning captain. Former India cricketer MS Dhoni was seen at the Ambani family’s Navratri Mela at Reliance Township in Gujarat’s Jamnagar on October 18.
He was accompanied by his wife Sakshi. Dhoni joined Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant for the festivities.
Videos from the carnival showed the group enjoying rides and spending time together. In one clip, Dhoni mingled with the crowd with an ice-cream in hand, adding to the buzz around his late-night appearance.
The footage offered a glimpse of Dhoni away from the cricket field. It also placed him among the wider guest list at the Ambani family’s Navratri celebrations in Jamnagar, where the festivities blended traditional elements with carnival attractions.
Dragon Boat Ride
One clip drew special attention. It showed Dhoni on a fast-moving dragon-boat ride alongside Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The attraction swung back and forth as the trio experienced the thrill of the ride.
Dhoni, in a plain white shirt, kept his trademark composed expression even as the ride picked up pace. Social media users compared his serious demeanour, especially from the back of the ride, with a student sitting on the last bench.
The moment contrasted with his familiar cricket-field image. His calm presence over the years has earned him the nickname 'Captain Cool'.
The celebrations went on late into the night.
Another clip showed Dhoni spending time with Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant and their friends as they checked out attractions at Reliance Greens. The group was reportedly enjoying the rides around 2 am, making the outing one of the night’s main highlights.
In a separate video, Dhoni was seen watching Anant Ambani alongside Veer Pahariya. A third clip captured Dhoni speaking with people in the crowd, with Sakshi standing beside him, giving guests another close view of the former India captain during the festivities.
The videos came from the Ambani family’s Navratri celebrations at Reliance Greens in Jamnagar. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant hosted guests for festive evenings that featured traditional music, garba and carnival attractions.