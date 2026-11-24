Sonia Gandhi has received a legal notice over references to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in her memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love
Satyaki Savarkar, the grandnephew of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, has sought an unconditional apology, clarification and corrections
The notice, sent through advocate Sangram Kolhatkar, gives Sonia Gandhi 15 days to respond
Sonia Gandhi has received a legal notice over references to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in her memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love, with Satyaki Savarkar seeking an unconditional apology, clarification and corrections. Satyaki Savarkar, the grandnephew of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, sent the notice through advocate Sangram Kolhatkar.
The notice gives Sonia Gandhi 15 days from receipt to respond. If she does not comply, Satyaki Savarkar said he may take legal action before a competent court or authority.
The dispute centres on two passages in the book that, according to the notice, misrepresent Savarkar’s life and ideology and damage his reputation and legacy. The objections cover passages on pages 201 and 443 and also extend to demands made to the book’s publisher.
Disputed Memoir Passages
Two passages are under challenge. The notice objects to statements on pages 201 and 443 of the memoir and describes them as “factually inaccurate, historically misleading”.
The challenge to page 201 focuses on a line that places Savarkar among people said to have worked with British colonial authorities. The notice says the wording suggests he informed on other Indian freedom fighters or sided with the British against them.
Satyaki Savarkar has challenged that portrayal. He argues that it ignores the historical context of Savarkar’s imprisonment, petitions and political activities.
The second objection targets a passage on page 443. It describes Savarkar’s political and ideological vision as one in which Hindus hold a position of supremacy.
The book also ties that view to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other groups in the Sangh Parivar. The notice says the passage casts Savarkar’s politics as rooted in religious supremacy while leaving out the historical and intellectual setting of his writings and speeches.
Publisher And Evidence
The notice sets out wider demands. Satyaki Savarkar has asked Sonia Gandhi for an unconditional written apology and a public clarification.
He has also sought proof from authentic historical records or a correction of the errors he alleges. The notice asks HarperCollins Publishers India to amend, qualify or remove the disputed text in later editions, reprints and digital copies of the memoir.
To support his objections, the notice cites examples from the Congress government under former prime minister Indira Gandhi that honoured Savarkar. It refers to a commemorative postage stamp issued in his honour, Indira Gandhi’s personal contribution of Rs 11,000 to the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak and a biographical documentary on Savarkar commissioned by the Films Division in 1983 to mark his birth centenary.