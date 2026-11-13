Legal Challenge Planned

Wangchuk said he would contest the restrictions before the magistrate, the High Court and the Supreme Court. He asked how anyone could be stopped from joining a peaceful protest without being formally arrested. Ladakh Police defended the action saying the preventive measures followed prohibitory orders from the Union Territory's Chief Electoral Officer and the Leh District Magistrate. The orders regulate rallies, protests and other gatherings within Leh Municipality while the election process is under way.