Ravichandran Ashwin believes Mohammed Shami's India comeback remains possible after Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to the T20I squad
Ashwin feels the new selection committee could place greater emphasis on experience, especially with Jasprit Bumrah's absence potentially weakening India's bowling attack
He backed Bhuvneshwar to make the most of his New Zealand opportunity, saying a strong series could put him in contention for the ODI squad too
Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin believes Mohammed Shami could still find his way back into the national team after Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to the T20I setup following a four-year absence.
Bhuvneshwar was included in India's squad for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, marking his first return to the format at international level in four years.
His selection has also come at a significant time, with the appointment of a new selection committee following the end of Ajit Agarkar's tenure as chairman.
Ashwin feels the change in the selection setup could open the door for experienced players who have been away from the national team.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former spinner pointed to India's dependence on Jasprit Bumrah and suggested that experience could become increasingly important in the bowling attack.
"The chairman of selectors is set to be changed. Ajit Agarkar is no longer a part of the setup. Maybe Ajit focused more on youngsters and newcomers. But now you see, without Bumrah, India's bowling attack can be a little susceptible," Ashwin said.
He then drew a direct comparison between Bhuvneshwar's comeback and Shami's chances of returning to the team.
"The BCCI is now leaning towards experience. The fact that they have picked Bhuvneshwar (Kumar), I would not say that the door is shut on (Mohammed) Shami either," Ashwin added.
Ashwin also expressed his satisfaction at seeing Bhuvneshwar force his way back into contention after spending several years outside India's plans.
"But I am extremely happy that Bhuvneshwar has broken down the door for his selection," he said.
Shami's last appearance for India came in the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand in March last year. He has not played for the national team in any format since then, despite continuing to feature in domestic cricket.
His absence has also been the subject of a public exchange between Shami and Agarkar, with the former chief selector previously indicating that the pacer was not being considered for selection despite his domestic performances.
Bhuvneshwar's return, meanwhile, gives the experienced seamer an opportunity to make a case for a longer comeback. Ashwin believes his performances in New Zealand could have implications beyond the T20I series.
"He is going to New Zealand now. I am telling you, if he does well, everyone will immediately say, just take him for the ODI team as well. The selectors will be watching very closely," Ashwin said.
With Bhuvneshwar back in the India setup, Ashwin's comments have once again brought Shami's international future into focus, particularly with experience seemingly gaining importance in India's pace-bowling options.