Mumbai Terror Attacks 26/11: Celebs Remember The Deadly Attacks Of 2008

The Mumbai Attacks of 26/11 have been one of the darkest days in the history of Mumbai. Remembering the deadly attacks here’s talking to celebs from different walks of life about how safe they feel Mumbai is even today. Is there a necessity to increase safety and security? Let’s hear it from the celebs.

Ankur Nayyar

It’s been 14 years since the incident happened and we are very fortunate that nothing of this magnitude has happened again. I think the entire credit goes to our leadership and the brave jawans who have imbibed that sense of security in us and now we feel really confident in moving around in our own country. Those were the times where such blasts used to happen and the frequency was way too high. I still remember that when 26/11 happened I was shooting for Ghar Ek Sapna and next morning we were going for the shoot and I remember that the roads were so empty. While driving we had to keep our windows up and there was a fear that somebody from somewhere could come in front of the car and start firing. Going to any kind of public place was quite scary at that time and it took us a few months to get normal. The leadership at the top and the security that we have, I definitely don’t think we need any more because we are very secure. Mumbai is one of the most secure places we have. I do travel outside India but I feel more secure in India. The security you get in your own land is a different feeling altogether.

Shehzad Shaikh

When the terror attack 26/11 happened, I was studying in the Taj University, Aurangabad. A lot of my friends, Colleagues, professors were in the Taj hotel when the attack happened. We went through the entire situation while waiting in the university. We lost our beloved Chef Kaizad. A lot of my friends have been traumatised since that day. I have been living in Mumbai. I have had my career in hospitality and entertainment. I feel Mumbai is the safest place at this moment in India. It was quite a shock to even think about it. The people need to be able to live freely knowing that our country has our back. We don’t need to personally worry about anything because that is what we have our government for. I believe that bomb scare news have become a part of our daily lives. We need to believe in our government, specialists to take care of all the problems and we as citizens should be living freely thinking that we all are safe.

Mitaali Nag

Mumbai is always a soft target for all the terrorist activities. Though Mumbai was a part of the plan of my life, and I love the city but after these incidents; it really scares me. Especially now that I am a mother. The 26/11 attack definitely made me more alert and humane. I remember how I was praying for the people who were stuck with the terrorists. It must have been nothing short of a nightmare coming true for them. I still pray for the victims who couldn’t survive and their families too. Mumbai certainly needs a better security system. Just last month there was another bomb scare. But the life we live, we can’t be sitting at home and be safe. We have to step out. If not for leisure, for work. And our work also takes us to places like malls and cinema halls etc. All I do is hope and pray that I come back home safe and that my Mumbai is safe too.

Charrul Malik

It's been 14 years and I still remember when this happened. I was working with Star news at that point of time and I was the mainstream news anchor and we were covering this and we were live when this happened. For 2 days we were focused on this and as an anchor I was live from Studio. And I still feel it was yesterday. We do feel safe in Mumbai because it's safe but the 26/11 attack was unexpected but yes definitely there's still a question mark on not only Mumbai but everywhere for safety. There are safety issues no doubt. They shared about the incident and how that affected them. We were also worried about relatives. I was in Delhi when this incident happened live from the studio there. It was very shocking because I have members in my family whose friends and relatives were present when this happened. They were at the Taj. So I think Mumbai needs more security. But now I can see that it's vigilant, there's security measures taken wherever needed. Last month there was news of Bomb scare in Malls, I think it happens, most of the times it's fake but I only wish that it doesn't come true. We don't want that incident to repeat.

Rohit Choudhary

I am Delhite and I keep coming to Mumbai for work, I find Mumbai very safe to live in. 26/11 was a terror attack and that shouldn't happen anywhere as responsible citizens one shouldn't spread rumors. The problem with social media is that rumors get spread easy and fast, which should be tracked and stopped.

Shubhangi Atre

26/11 I can never forget it was very painful to see the telecast on TV. A lot of innocent people died and no one could do anything about it. I have been living in Mumbai for decades and I feel safe, people are very helpful, they mind their own business and don't interfere in your life. I feel malls and hotels are quite safe, it's just that people on duty should be more alert. Haux or false rumors keep surfacing all the time one should ignore them. We should live with a positive mindset and Mumbai is the heart of India if Delhi is the capital of India.

Siddharth Bodke

It's been 14 years since this incident, and I think Indians will never forget this incident because that was the worst memory that everyone wants to delete. I was in Nashik, I'm from Nashik. So those 2-3 days, it was a horrible experience for everyone. Everyone was watching that on TV. And after 2 or 3 years when I shifted to Mumbai for my career, I was a bit scared because Mumbai is a big city and a lot of things happen here or have happened but this city is so beautiful. This city has accepted me in a way that I can't live without it and there's no other city or country in the world where I feel this safe. There's no such fear living here because I believe in our system and Mumbai Police. It's a place where we can go out anytime without any fear. So it's a very safe and a Liberal city. I just hope that we don't get to see this ever again.

Anuradha Singh

I wasn't in Mumbai when 26/11 happened. But the people who have been in any corner of the country, they must have felt the same depth, the same fear as the people living in Mumbai must have felt during that time. But Mumbai is known for how to fight back. After that, I saw how people returned to their normal life. Definitely during that time our brave soldiers, Mumbai Police, who fought and the way they tried to help people to escape, all those things helped a lot. But the spirit in the people which was visible the next day, people returned to their normal life, it sets a great example. I never felt that fear in Mumbai. And talking about safety I think, we do take safety measures but if we are negligent, then they get a chance. But now I have seen that people are not anymore scared because of that experience.