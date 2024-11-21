National

'Even Ajmal Kasab Was Given A Fair Trial': Supreme Court In Yasin Malik case

J&K separatist leader Yasin Malik is serving a life sentence in Delhi's Tihar Jail for a terror funding case.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Yasin malik
J&K separatist leader Yasin Malik | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Even Ajmal Kasab was given a fair trial in our country, the Supreme Court on Thursday remarked and indicated it may set up a courtroom inside Tihar Jail for the trial of J&K separatist leader Yasin Malik in a kidnapping case.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih was hearing a CBI plea against the September 20, 2022 order of a Jammu trial court that directed Malik, serving life term in Tihar jail, to be produced before it physically to cross-examine the prosecution witnesses in the kidnapping case of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of politician Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

Also Read | Who Is Yasin Malik?

The bench, however, remarked, "How will cross-examination be done online? There is hardly any connectivity in Jammu... In our country, a fair trial was given even to Ajmal Kasab and legal assistance was given to him in the high court."

The bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, to take instructions on the total number of witnesses in the case.

Mehta pointed out security concerns and said Malik couldn't be taken to Jammu for the trial.

Voters line up during an election in Kashmir - File image
Understanding Kashmir’s Altered Political Landscape

BY Outlook Web Desk

The law officer accused Malik of "playing tricks" for having asked to appear personally and not engaging a lawyer. Mehta said Malik was not an ordinary criminal and showed a purported photograph of Malik sharing the dais with terrorist Hafiz Saeed.

The top court said it could order a trial to take place inside the jail besides asking the judge to come to the national capital for the proceedings.

The bench, however, noted all the accused persons in the matter had to be heard before it passes an order.

Mehta said Malik physically appearing in the Supreme Court had raised security concerns previously. The bench said Malik could be allowed to appear virtually in the apex court proceedings and posted the matter on November 28. 

The CBI in the meantime has been directed to amend its petition and implead all accused persons as respondents. In 2023, Mehta wrote to then Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla flagging a "serious security lapse" after Malik was brought to the Supreme Court to appear in a case.

Malik, serving life sentence in a terror-funding case, was brought to the high-security apex court premises in a prison van escorted by armed security personnel without the court's permission.

Voicing surprise at his presence, Mehta informed the apex court there was a procedure for high-risk convicts to be allowed into the courtroom to argue their case personally.

The CBI said Malik, the top leader of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, was a threat to national security and cannot be allowed to be taken outside the Tihar jail premises.

The apex court on April 24, 2023, issued notices on the CBI's appeal following which the incarcerated JKLF chief wrote a letter to the registrar of the Supreme Court on May 26, 2023 seeking permission to appear in person to plead his case.

An assistant registrar took up his request on July 18, 2023 and said the apex court would pass necessary orders -- a decision the Tihar jail authorities reportedly misconstrued to allow Malik to appear and argue his case.

Mehta referred to the CBI's contention in its appeal against the trial court order to bring Malik to Jammu for in-person examination of the witnesses in the kidnapping case, and said under Section 268 of the CrPC a state government may direct certain people to not be shifted from the confines of a prison.

On September 20, 2022, a special TADA court in Jammu directed Malik to be physically produced before it on the next hearing for him to cross-examine prosecution witnesses in the kidnapping case.

The CBI challenged the trial court order before the Supreme Court as appeals in TADA cases are only heard by the top court.

Rubaiya was abducted near Lal Ded Hospital in Srinagar on December 8, 1989 and freed five days later after the then BJP-backed V P Singh government at the Centre released five terrorists in exchange.

Mufti, who now lives in Tamil Nadu, is a prosecution witness of the CBI, which took over the case in early 1990s.

Malik is lodged in Tihar jail after he was sentenced by a special NIA court in May, 2023 in a terror-funding case.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2024 Mega Auction: Has Jofra Archer Made Himself Available For Selection - Check Latest Development
  2. IND Vs AUS 1st Test Preview: Rohit Sharma-less India Take On Edgy Australia In Border-Gavaskar Trophy Opener
  3. IPL Mega Auction: Mohammed Shami Fumes On Sanjay Manjrekar, Calls Him 'Baba' For His Prediction
  4. India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Perth
  5. India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Perth Weather Forecast, Predicted XI And Match Prediction
Football News
  1. UWCL: Chelsea, Real Madrid Book Quarter-Final Spot
  2. Club World Cup 2025: Costa Rica's Liga Deportiva Alajuelense Threaten FIFA With Legal Action
  3. Rodrigo Bentancur Ban: Tottenham Hotspur Launch An Appeal To The English FA
  4. UEFA Women's Champions League: Chelsea Into Quarter-Finals With Two Games To Spare
  5. Everton Vs Brentford, Premier League: Preview, Prediction And Key Players
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
  2. Davis Cup: Germany Set Up Netherlands Semi-final Showdown
  3. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Nadal's Legacy Is Going To Be Eternal, Says Alcaraz
  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Finals Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Italy Vs Slovakia Final Match
  5. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal Achieved More Than He 'Ever Dreamed' In Glittering Career
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Even Ajmal Kasab Was Given A Fair Trial': Supreme Court In Yasin Malik case
  2. Odisha Shocker: Tribal Woman Assaulted in Bolangir, Forced to Consume Human Faeces
  3. Adani Group Stocks Tank After US Indictment Of Bribery
  4. Maharashtra Elections 2024: Top 10 Constituencies And Contests To Watch Out For
  5. Day In Pics: November 21, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Palestine No-Show At DIFF 2024
  2. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  3. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
  4. Wounds That Never Heal: Astitva Ka Utkhanan Highlights The Impact of Mining On Adivasis
  5. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
US News
  1. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  2. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  3. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  4. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  5. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
World News
  1. Iceland Volcano Erupts For 7th Time In A Year
  2. In Photos: Day In The Life As Ukraine-Russia War Reaches 1000 Days
  3. Ukraine Alleges Russia Fired Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Towards Dnipro
  4. Iceland: Volcano On Reykjanes Peninsula Erupts For 7th Time In A Year
  5. West Asia Conflict: US Vetoes Gaza Ceasefire Resolution Again; 88 Killed In Fresh Israeli Attacks | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Sagittarius Men vs Women: How Their Astrological Profiles Shape Who They Are In Love And Life
  2. IND Vs AUS, Stats Preview: Can A Wounded Indian Unit Achieve The Impossible Hat-Trick In Australia?
  3. IND Vs AUS Prediction: Ricky Ponting Won't Get Swayed By Ravi Shastri's Call, Bets Big On BGT
  4. IPL Mega Auction Clashing With India Vs Australia 1st Test? Here's More To It, Time Difference, BCCI Power And Reactions
  5. 'Smear Campaign': India Rejects Fresh Canadian Media Report On Nijjar Killing | India-Canada Diplomatic Row
  6. Horoscope For November 21, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Mohammed Shami Latest Update: Morne Morkel Shares Big News As India Get Ready For Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  8. Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Records Highest Voter Turnout Since 1995 Polls At 65.11%