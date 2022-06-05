'Major' Box Office Collections: Adivi Sesh's Movie Picks Up Pace On Day 2

'Major,' led by actor Adivi Sesh, was released on June 3. At the box-office, the film competed with 'Vikram' and 'Samrat Prithviraj.' The film grossed Rs 1.10 Crore on its first day in the Hindi belt. The movie is expected to gain up speed during the weekend. On Day 2, the film saw a significant increase throughout the Hindi belt.

'Major' earned Rs 1.51 Crores on Day 2. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to announce the news.

#Major shows an upward trend on Day 2, but the overall total remains low... Needs to gather pace on Day 3... Fri 1.10 cr, Sat 1.51 cr. Total: ₹ 2.61 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Hindi version.

⭐ The #Telugu version is going strong on Day 2. pic.twitter.com/jolYbleFvy — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 5, 2022

At the USA box-office collections, 'Major' raked in about Rs 1.5 crores on Day 1.

The box-office for Adivi Sesh's 'Major' was lower than the films with which it competed.

#Major is below the mark on Day 1... Riding on tremendous critical acclaim and glowing word of mouth, the numbers need to multiply over the weekend for a healthy weekend total... Fri ₹ 96 lakhs. #India biz. #Hindi version.

⭐ #Telugu version has opened very well. pic.twitter.com/bbzSEdaSLi — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2022

Sashi Kiran Tikka directed 'Major,' and Adivi Sesh wrote the screenplay. Besides Adivi Sesh, actors Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma play significant parts in the film. Sony Pictures International Productions, G Mahesh Babu Entertainment, and A+S Movies are collaborating on the project as producers. The film was released in Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.