Sunday, Jun 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Major' Box Office Collections: Adivi Sesh's Movie Picks Up Pace On Day 2

'Major' had a poor start on Day 1 but it is gradually seeing a significant increase throughout the Hindi belt. The film stars actor Adivi Sesh as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was the 26/11 Taj attacks martyr.

'Major' Box Office Collections: Adivi Sesh's Movie Picks Up Pace On Day 2
Adivi Sesh Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Jun 2022 6:02 pm

'Major,' led by actor Adivi Sesh, was released on June 3. At the box-office, the film competed with 'Vikram' and 'Samrat Prithviraj.' The film grossed Rs 1.10 Crore on its first day in the Hindi belt. The movie is expected to gain up speed during the weekend. On Day 2, the film saw a significant increase throughout the Hindi belt.

'Major' earned Rs 1.51 Crores on Day 2. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to announce the news.

At the USA box-office collections, 'Major' raked in about Rs 1.5 crores on Day 1. 

The box-office for Adivi Sesh's 'Major' was lower than the films with which it competed. 

Sashi Kiran Tikka directed 'Major,' and Adivi Sesh wrote the screenplay. Besides Adivi Sesh, actors Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma play significant parts in the film. Sony Pictures International Productions, G Mahesh Babu Entertainment, and A+S Movies are collaborating on the project as producers. The film was released in Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Major The Movie Major Adivi Sesh Bollywood New Release Bollywood Upcoming Movies Sashi Kiran Tikka Box Office Collections Major Box Office
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

JPN Vs BRA: Japan Face Mighty Brazil

JPN Vs BRA: Japan Face Mighty Brazil

French Open: Activist Ties Herself To The Net

French Open: Activist Ties Herself To The Net