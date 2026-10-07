French Police Will Not Use Stun Grenades After High-School Protester Loses Hand

A 15-year-old student lost his hand in the northern French town of Lens on Monday during the clashes between protesters and riot police. The boy’s mother said on Wednesday that hand of her hand had been amputated due to the injury caused during the riots. She told BFMTV: “His life has been stolen. He’s a 15-year-old kid; how can children be treated like that?” She said her son had not tried to pick up the grenade.