SC Ruling: LMV License Holders Can Drive Transport Vehicles Up To 7,500 kg

The judgment clarifies a long-standing legal question over whether an LMV license permits driving certain transport vehicles, particularly in cases where weight restrictions are involved. The ambiguity had previously led to numerous disputes, with insurance companies often resisting claim payments for accidents involving LMV drivers handling transport vehicles. Many insurance companies contended that motor accident claims tribunals (MACTs) and courts were taking a “pro-insured” stance, ordering claim payouts despite the drivers not having specific licenses for transport vehicles. According to the insurance firms, these rulings overlooked the limitations of an LMV license and unfairly burdened them.