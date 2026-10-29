Four masked men armed with pistols stormed a commercial office in North Delhi's Lahori Gate and looted ₹2.30 crore at gunpoint.
The assailants packed cash stored in an office cupboard into bags before escaping in a car parked near Old Delhi Railway Station.
Delhi Police formed four special teams to review CCTV footage, map the getaway route, and investigate possible insider involvement.
Four masked men stormed into an office and made off with Rs 2.30 crore after holding the sole staff member at gunpoint in the Lahori Gate area of north Delhi, police sources said on Thursday.
The incident took place on Wednesday at a firm's office on the third floor of a building in Kucha Brijnath area near Chandni Chowk, where cash transactions are carried out, the sources said.
The accused allegedly pointed a pistol at the employee, assaulted him and threatened to stab him if he raised an alarm. They then made him sit in a corner, took the key to a cupboard and stuffed Rs 2.30 crore kept inside into a bag. The men threatened to kill the employee before fleeing the spot, the source said.
According to a police source, a staff member was alone in the office when the four masked men entered with firearms.
The employee subsequently informed the firm's owner about the incident and approached the police.
An FIR has been registered.
"During the preliminary investigation, police found that the accused allegedly escaped in a car parked in advance opposite the Old Delhi Railway Station," the source added.
Police are examining CCTV footage from the area and scanning footage from Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras to identify the accused and trace their escape route. Further investigation is underway.