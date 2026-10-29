Delhi Police busted an illegal adulterated desi ghee manufacturing unit in Shiv Vihar, Karawal Nagar, apprehending 22-year-old Mohammad Sameer.
Authorities recovered over 221 kg of suspected adulterated ghee along with gas stoves, refined oil tins, and mixing utensils during the raid.
An FIR was registered at Karawal Nagar police station under BNS provisions as samples were sent for quality testing.
The Delhi Police has busted an alleged adulterated desi ghee manufacturing unit in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar and apprehended a 22-year-old man, an official said on Thursday.
The accused, identified as Mohammad Sameer, was apprehended during a raid conducted at a premises in Shiv Vihar on October 28, following a tip-off.
"Several ghee-making tools were also seized during the raid. A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway," the officer said.