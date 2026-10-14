Asian Para Games 2026: Who Will India Face In Aichi-Nagoya? Full List Of 45 Participating Countries And Regions

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
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The 2026 Asian Para Games will run from October 18 to 24 in Japan, featuring 45 NPCs and an OCA Refugee Team. India have announced a 281-member contingent. Check the full list of participating countries here

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Summary of this article

  • The 2026 Asian Para Games will take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from October 18 to 24, featuring 45 National Paralympic Committees

  • India recently announced a 281-member contingent for the continental multi-sport event, with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports approving the team

  • Japan will host the Games for the first time, with an OCA Refugee Team also scheduled to participate

The 2026 Asian Para Games will bring together 45 National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) from across Asia in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, for the fifth edition of the continental multi-sport event for para athletes.

The Games are scheduled to take place from October 18 to 24, with athletes from across the region competing in various disciplines.

Nagoya will host the Asian Para Games for the first time, with the newly rebuilt Paloma Mizuho Stadium, also known as Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, set to host the opening and closing ceremonies.

The event will bring together athletes from East, South, Southeast, Central and West Asia.

India recently announced a 281-member contingent for the 2026 Asian Para Games, with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports approving the team for the October 18-24 event in Japan.

With the Games just days away, Indian athletes are entering the final phase of their preparations ahead of the continental competition.

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The participating lineup includes major para-sport nations such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Iran and Kazakhstan, alongside countries and regions from across the continent.

In addition to the 45 National Paralympic Committees, an Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Refugee Team is also scheduled to participate.

Full List Of Participating Countries And Regions At Asian Para Games 2026

The 45 participating National Paralympic Committees are:

  • Afghanistan

  • Bahrain

  • Bangladesh

  • Bhutan

  • Brunei Darussalam

  • Cambodia

  • China (People's Republic of China)

  • Chinese Taipei

  • DPR Korea (North Korea)

  • Hong Kong, China

  • India

  • Indonesia

  • Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran)

  • Iraq

  • Japan (host)

  • Jordan

  • Kazakhstan

  • Kuwait

  • Kyrgyzstan

  • Laos (Lao PDR)

  • Lebanon

  • Macao, China

  • Malaysia

  • Maldives

  • Mongolia

  • Myanmar

  • Nepal

  • Oman

  • Pakistan

  • Palestine

  • Philippines

  • Qatar

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Singapore

  • South Korea (Republic of Korea)

  • Sri Lanka

  • Syria (Syrian Arab Republic)

  • Tajikistan

  • Thailand

  • Timor-Leste

  • Turkmenistan

  • United Arab Emirates

  • Uzbekistan

  • Vietnam

  • Yemen

Asian Para Games 2026 guide - all you need to know

Alongside these 45 National Paralympic Committees, the OCA Refugee Team is also scheduled to compete at the Games.

With the opening ceremony approaching, attention will turn to the participating nations and their athletes as they compete for medals during the seven-day event in Aichi-Nagoya.

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