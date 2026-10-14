Asian Para Games 2026: Who Will India Face In Aichi-Nagoya? Full List Of 45 Participating Countries And Regions

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 14 October 2026 2:30 pm

The 2026 Asian Para Games will run from October 18 to 24 in Japan, featuring 45 NPCs and an OCA Refugee Team. India have announced a 281-member contingent. Check the full list of participating countries here

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Minal Tomar Published at: 14 October 2026 2:30 pm

Para shooter Avani Lekhara will have a chance on Sunday (September 1) to add to her medal tally at Paris Paralympics. Photo: X/SAI Media