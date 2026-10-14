Asian Para Games 2026: Who Will India Face In Aichi-Nagoya? Full List Of 45 Participating Countries And Regions

The 2026 Asian Para Games will take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from October 18 to 24, featuring 45 National Paralympic Committees
India recently announced a 281-member contingent for the continental multi-sport event, with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports approving the team
Japan will host the Games for the first time, with an OCA Refugee Team also scheduled to participate
The 2026 Asian Para Games will bring together 45 National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) from across Asia in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, for the fifth edition of the continental multi-sport event for para athletes.
The Games are scheduled to take place from October 18 to 24, with athletes from across the region competing in various disciplines.
Nagoya will host the Asian Para Games for the first time, with the newly rebuilt Paloma Mizuho Stadium, also known as Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, set to host the opening and closing ceremonies.
India recently announced a 281-member contingent for the 2026 Asian Para Games, with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports approving the team for the October 18-24 event in Japan.
With the Games just days away, Indian athletes are entering the final phase of their preparations ahead of the continental competition.
The participating lineup includes major para-sport nations such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Iran and Kazakhstan, alongside countries and regions from across the continent.
In addition to the 45 National Paralympic Committees, an Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Refugee Team is also scheduled to participate.
Full List Of Participating Countries And Regions At Asian Para Games 2026
The 45 participating National Paralympic Committees are:
Afghanistan
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Bhutan
Brunei Darussalam
Cambodia
China (People's Republic of China)
Chinese Taipei
DPR Korea (North Korea)
Hong Kong, China
India
Indonesia
Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran)
Iraq
Japan (host)
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Laos (Lao PDR)
Lebanon
Macao, China
Malaysia
Maldives
Mongolia
Myanmar
Nepal
Oman
Pakistan
Palestine
Philippines
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Singapore
South Korea (Republic of Korea)
Sri Lanka
Syria (Syrian Arab Republic)
Tajikistan
Thailand
Timor-Leste
Turkmenistan
United Arab Emirates
Uzbekistan
Vietnam
Yemen
Alongside these 45 National Paralympic Committees, the OCA Refugee Team is also scheduled to compete at the Games.
With the opening ceremony approaching, attention will turn to the participating nations and their athletes as they compete for medals during the seven-day event in Aichi-Nagoya.