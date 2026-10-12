Asian Para Games 2026 Guide: Schedule, Live Streaming, Indian Athletes And All You Need To Know

Asian Para Games 2026 will take place in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from October 18 to 24, featuring 18 sports
India will aim to surpass its record 111-medal haul from the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Para Games
Live-streaming details, the complete schedule and India's final athlete list are awaited through official announcements
The Asian Para Games 2026 will bring together Asia's top para-athletes in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from October 18 to 24. The fifth edition of the continental multi-sport event will feature competitions across 18 sports, with athletes battling for medals and national pride.
India will aim to build on its historic performance at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, where the country secured a record 111 medals, including 29 gold, 31 silver and 51 bronze. With established champions and emerging talent expected to represent the country, Indian fans will be keen to follow the action across the week.
Here is everything you need to know about the Asian Para Games 2026, including dates, schedule, live streaming, sports, Indian athletes and India's previous medal record.
Asian Para Games 2026: Key Details
Event: Asian Para Games 2026
Edition: Fifth
Host city: Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
Dates: October 18–24, 2026
Sports: 18
Opening ceremony: October 18, 2026
Previous edition: Hangzhou, China, in 2023
India's medal tally in 2022: 111 medals
Official website: https://www.asianparagames-2026.org/
The Games will feature athletes from across Asia competing in a wide range of para-sports. Some competitions may begin before the opening ceremony, so fans should check the official timetable for individual event dates and timings.
Asian Para Games 2026: Schedule
The Asian Para Games will run from October 18 to 24, 2026. The competition programme will feature qualification rounds, knockout matches and medal events throughout the week.
October 18: Opening ceremony and competition programme.
October 19: Main competition schedule and medal events.
October 20: Qualification rounds, finals and medal competitions.
October 21: Continued action across the 18 sports.
October 22: Key qualification contests and medal events.
October 23: Final rounds and further medal opportunities.
October 24: Closing day of competitions.
The exact event-by-event schedule, including Indian athletes' match timings, should be checked on the official website as session timings and competition arrangements may change.
Asian Para Games 2026: Live Streaming in India
The official television broadcast and live-streaming details for the Asian Para Games 2026 in India have not been confirmed in the information available as of October 12, 2026.
Asian Para Games 2026: Full List of Sports
The Asian Para Games 2026 will feature competitions across 18 sports.
2. Para archery
3. Para badminton
4. Blind football
5. Boccia
6. Para cycling
7. Goalball
8. Para judo
9. Para powerlifting
10. Shooting para sport
11. Para swimming
12. Para table tennis
13. Para taekwondo
14. Sitting volleyball
15. Wheelchair basketball
16. Wheelchair fencing
17. Wheelchair rugby
18. Wheelchair tennis
Athletes will compete in different classifications based on their eligible impairments, with medal events spread across the seven-day programme.
Asian Para Games 2026: Indian Athletes to Watch
India will look to its experienced para-athletes and emerging stars to deliver another strong performance in Japan. Several Indian athletes have established themselves among the leading competitors in their respective disciplines.
Sheetal Devi (Para archery): Sheetal Devi is one of India's prominent para-archers. The compound archer won two gold medals at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games in 2023 and has also achieved success at international competitions.
Harvinder Singh (Para archery): Harvinder Singh won India's first-ever Paralympic gold medal in archery at Paris 2024. He will be among the athletes to watch if selected for the 2026 Games.
Payal Nag (Para archery): Payal Nag is an emerging Indian para-archer who has attracted attention with her performances in international competitions.
Toman Kumar (Para archery): Toman Kumar is another Indian compound archer to watch following his success on the international stage.
India also has established competitors in para-athletics, para-badminton, para-shooting, para-swimming, para-powerlifting and para-table tennis. The final list of Indian participants across all sports should be checked against the official team announcements.
India at the Previous Asian Para Games
India enjoyed its most successful campaign at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games in 2023, winning 111 medals.
The country's medal tally included 29 gold, 31 silver and 51 bronze medals, marking a significant improvement on its previous performances.
India's medal totals at previous editions were:
2010 Guangzhou: 14 medals
2014 Incheon: 33 medals
2018 Jakarta: 72 medals
2023 Hangzhou: 111 medals
The 2023 campaign established a new benchmark for Indian para-sport. The country will aim to maintain that momentum at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.