Triple Delight! IRS Officer Ekta Vishnoi Wins Three Gold Medals At World Masters Powerlifting Championships

Ekta Vishnoi won three gold medals at the World Masters Classic and Equipped Powerlifting Championships 2026 in Reno, Nevada
The Indian Revenue Service officer competed in the M2 57 kg category and lifted a combined 362.5 kg
She posted 130 kg in squat, 72.5 kg in bench press and 160 kg in deadlift
Ekta Vishnoi, an Indian Revenue Service officer and Joint Secretary in the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, has won three gold medals at the World Masters Classic and Equipped Powerlifting Championships 2026 in Reno, Nevada, USA. She competed in the M2 (50–59 years), 57 kg category and lifted a combined 362.5 kg.
Vishnoi finished ahead of rivals from Canada and Japan in the October 2026 event. Canada recorded a total of 330 kg and Japan finished with 325 kg.
The win adds an international title to the profile of a senior civil servant who has also worked closely with India’s sports and fitness programmes. Her victory in Reno stands out both for the result and for the weight she lifted across all three disciplines.
Lift Totals And Rivals
The numbers were decisive. Vishnoi lifted 130 kg in squat, 72.5 kg in bench press and 160 kg in deadlift.
That gave her a combined total of 362.5 kg in the M2 57 kg category. She stayed well clear of the Canadian competitor’s 330 kg and the Japanese competitor’s 325 kg.
The margin underlined her control across all three lifts. She topped the field with the highest overall total in her category.
Civil Service Background
Vishnoi has also held key roles in India’s sports system. She previously led the Fit India Mission and served as Deputy Director General of the Sports Authority of India.
She now serves as Joint Secretary in the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India. Her career links public service with sports and fitness initiatives.
That background gives her sporting achievement added weight. It also shows how a senior officer with a demanding public role continues to compete at a high international level.
Coach And Message
Vishnoi framed the win as both a personal milestone and a wider message for women in midlife sport. “Winning three gold medals at the World Masters Championships and representing India on the international stage is a moment of immense pride for me. A total of 362.5 kg is the result of years of discipline, perseverance and hard work. I hope my journey inspires more women, particularly those in their 40s and 50s, to pursue their sporting dreams and believe that age is no barrier to excellence,” she said.
She also credited coach Sunil Kumar for helping prepare her for the championship. “My coach, Sunil Kumar, has been a constant source of guidance, strength and encouragement. His technical expertise and belief in me have helped me push my limits. This achievement is the result of our collective commitment and hard work,” she said.
Vishnoi also spoke about the wider value of training and consistency. “Fitness is not just about strength; it is about mental resilience, consistency and the courage to keep challenging yourself. As professionals, we often have demanding schedules, but investing in our health is essential. I hope my achievement encourages people to make fitness a priority and continue setting new goals throughout their lives,” she said.
The World Masters Classic and Equipped Powerlifting Championships bring together masters athletes from across the world. Competitors take part across age and bodyweight categories.
The competition has three disciplines—squat, bench press and deadlift. The combined weight lifted across those events determines the athlete’s total.
Vishnoi’s victory in Reno is a proud moment for Indian masters powerlifting. Her performance also reflects disciplined preparation, expert coaching and a sustained commitment to clear goals.