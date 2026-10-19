Triple Delight! IRS Officer Ekta Vishnoi Wins Three Gold Medals At World Masters Powerlifting Championships

Coach And Message

Vishnoi framed the win as both a personal milestone and a wider message for women in midlife sport. “Winning three gold medals at the World Masters Championships and representing India on the international stage is a moment of immense pride for me. A total of 362.5 kg is the result of years of discipline, perseverance and hard work. I hope my journey inspires more women, particularly those in their 40s and 50s, to pursue their sporting dreams and believe that age is no barrier to excellence,” she said.