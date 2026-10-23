Los Angeles Olympics Cricket Qualifiers Slated For January-February 2028: Report

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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The Los Angeles Olympics cricket qualifiers are slated for January-February 2028, New Delhi on October 23. The men’s and women’s qualification windows are part of an ICC global events list shared with member boards after October meetings in Dubai, as cricket returns to the Olympics in 2028

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Cricket will be back in the LA28 Olympics in the T20 Format Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Los Angeles Olympics cricket qualifiers are scheduled for January-February 2028, according to a from New Delhi

  • Men’s and women’s qualification windows are part of an ICC global events list shared with member boards after October meetings in Dubai

  • Cricket will return to the Olympics in 2028 after more than a century away

New Delhi said the Los Angeles Olympics cricket qualifiers are slated for January-February 2028. The timing matters because cricket is set to return to the Olympics in 2028 after more than a century away.

The qualification window for both the men's and women's events "feature in a global events list that the ICC shared with its member boards after meetings in October in Dubai." The same report also outlines a broader ICC calendar leading into the Games and beyond.

ICC Schedule Details

The schedule extends beyond the Olympic cycle. The 2029 World Test Championship final will take place in England from June 8 to 12.

Overall, there are 12 men's, seven women's and five Under-19 events (including qualifiers) currently scheduled between the 2027 and the 2031 ODI World Cups.

While several marquee events were already finalised by the ICC in 2021, multiple tournaments have now been assigned dates even as some dots remain to be connected.

Qualification Pathways Explained

Some teams are already through. Australia, India, South Africa and Great Britain have qualified for the women's event as the highest-ranked teams from their respective continents, based on their performance at the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

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The men's route is different. The top four teams as on December 31 this year from Africa, Asia, Europe and Oceania will qualify for the men's competition.

Hosts USA can still enter both events, but only if they finish in the top 15 of the rankings during the qualification period from June 30, 2026 to December 31, 2026. The ICC communication to member countries in October said, "If the host (USA) does not meet the ranking criteria by 31 Dec 2026, that spot is reallocated based on the ICC Women's Champions Trophy 2027 standings (cut-off 1 March 2027)."

The final qualifying events will be larger pools. The qualifiers for men and women will each feature eight countries, to be finalised by the ICC based on the international rankings.

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