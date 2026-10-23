Los Angeles Olympics Cricket Qualifiers Slated For January-February 2028: Report

Hosts USA can still enter both events, but only if they finish in the top 15 of the rankings during the qualification period from June 30, 2026 to December 31, 2026. The ICC communication to member countries in October said, "If the host (USA) does not meet the ranking criteria by 31 Dec 2026, that spot is reallocated based on the ICC Women's Champions Trophy 2027 standings (cut-off 1 March 2027)."