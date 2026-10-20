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Asian Para Games 2026: Nishad Kumar Wins Men’s High Jump T47 Gold With Games Record, Bags Second Gold Of Edition

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
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Nishad Kumar won gold in the men's high jump T47 with a Games record of 2.04m at the Asian Para Games 2026, securing his second gold of the edition after his long jump triumph on Monday

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Asian Para Games 2026: Nishad Kumar Wins Men’s High Jump T47 Gold With Games Record
Asian Para Games Highlights, October 19 Day 4: Nishad Kumar, Avani Lekhara Lead India’s Medal Hopes File Photo
Summary of this article

  • Nishad Kumar won gold in the men's high jump T47 with a Games record of 2.04m at the Asian Para Games 2026

  • He claimed his second gold of the edition after winning the men's long jump T47 title on Monday

  • Nishad became the third Indian to win two gold medals in a single edition, joining Ankur Dhama and Sheetal Devi

Nishad Kumar continued his golden run at the Asian Para Games 2026 by winning the men's high jump T47 title with a Games record of 2.04 metres on Tuesday in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

The victory marked his second gold medal at the ongoing edition, following his triumph in the men's long jump T47 event on Monday.

The Indian para-athlete cleared 2.04m to finish at the top of the standings, improving the Games record in the process. Uzbekistan's Muhammadabdulloh Tursunjonov took silver with a jump of 1.94m, while Thailand's Angkarn Chanaboon secured bronze after clearing 1.75m.

With two gold medals in as many days, Nishad became the third Indian athlete to win multiple gold medals at a single edition of the Asian Para Games.

Ankur Dhama achieved the feat in Hangzhou in 2023 by winning the men's 5000m T11 and 1500m T11 events.

Archer Sheetal Devi also claimed two gold medals at the previous edition, winning the women's individual compound open and mixed team compound open events.

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2024 Paris Paralympics: Para athlete Nishad Kumar competes in the men's high jump T47 event - | Photo: PTI
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Pooja celebrating after winning bronze in women's high jump at Asian Games 2026 on September 29. - | Photo: X/AFIIndia

Nishad's latest achievement adds to an impressive career in para-athletics. The T47 classification is for athletes with upper-limb impairments.

Nishad lost his right arm in an accident involving a grass-cutting machine at his family's farm in Amb, Himachal Pradesh, when he was six years old.

His record-breaking performance in Nagoya further strengthens India's campaign at the continental para-sport event, as the high jumper continues to deliver gold-medal performances on the international stage.

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